(Dazed Digital)   You had me at 'school toilet rave'   (dazeddigital.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  That is a great pic of him.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drugs at those raves will leave you feeling flushed.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OK, but what if someone needed to drop a deuce during the concert, what's the etiquette?
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yomrfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kid looks very aged
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OK, but what if someone needed to drop a deuce during the concert, what's the etiquette?


Typically only the DJ does a drop.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OK, but what if someone needed to drop a deuce during the concert, what's the etiquette?


Hold for the bass drop.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
this the same type of raves as in the 90's where people where packed shoulder to shoulder and actual fog formed from peoples evaporated body fluids ? cuz that doesn't sound to great to me in the covid era.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But if you put the DJ booth in the bathroom stall, where am I supposed to go to do blow?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Attempting to embrace my newfound college freedom (and score some sweet tail a week into my freshman year) I tried to do the same thing in my dorm room. I made a flyer, put up a poster on my door with a lineup, got strobe lights, a fog machine, and put 1000w of sound up.

It was great! I had people coming through the room to see what was up, made new friends, and instantly cemented my reputation as a devil-may-care joker. After about 30 minutes of the room filling up, I decided to fire off the fog machine and fill up the room. Unfortunately, I did not realize that the fake smoke put out by the machine is picked up by smoke detectors as real smoke. Fire alarm goes off, room empties out, and here I am in my dorm room, frantically pawing at the fire alarm, not knowing that to do. I then discovered that with a slight twist, and a removal of the plug in the back made it stop! I was relieved until the TA came in, and told me, horrified, that a fire alarm could only be installed and certified by a fire marshal, and it usually cost about $1000 to replace. Panicking, I said "Look, it still works fine!" at which point I plugged it back in and it immediately started shrieking again, so I pulled it back out. My TA said look, let the smoke clear, plug it back in, we'll forget all this happened, and your on my shiat list for the semester.

This is how I became known as the kid who "tried to burn down a dorm."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
complimentary bottles of Lucozade and Cadbury Twirls...

Sure, the first one's free. Start them off on gateway drugs, and next week it'll be Jolt and Twinkies.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like raver bathroom, but without the bathroom.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
New Megan Thee Mare song?

DNRTFA
 
