 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KMOV St. Louis)   Panda Express customer doesn't shoot, leaves, then presumably eats   (kmov.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 6:47 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think that we should just admit that we will do anything for fried chicken. Except go to KFC.

/ how do they even stay in business when Popeyes exists?
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Had that book for years. It is the most dull read ever.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
picshag.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The rest of the customers, although shaken, resumed eating shoots and leaves
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I think that we should just admit that we will do anything for fried chicken. Except go to KFC.

/ how do they even stay in business when Popeyes exists?


Popeyes might sit on a delicious throne, but their employee pool is all demons who have been damned to service, but are not required to be quick, happy, or clean.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I think that we should just admit that we will do anything for fried chicken. Except go to KFC.

/ how do they even stay in business when Popeyes exists?


What, is there no Royal Farms within driving distance?

/fight me
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I think that we should just admit that we will do anything for fried chicken. Except go to KFC.

/ how do they even stay in business when Popeyes exists?


a well established loyal customer base. i scoff a $10 bucket when they're on sale. original greasy.
 
phishrace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's exactly how I reacted when I found out they don't actually serve panda. It's right there on the sign. I bet this happens a lot.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mask under the nose, what a dick.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The real villain here is Panda Express's appropriation of Chinese culture
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why bother????
I haven't eaten at any restaurant since this shat started.........I've rediscover I can cook... weird but yeah throw enough pot in anything & itz all good......trust me itz ALL good!!!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: iheartscotch: I think that we should just admit that we will do anything for fried chicken. Except go to KFC.

/ how do they even stay in business when Popeyes exists?

Popeyes might sit on a delicious throne, but their employee pool is all demons who have been damned to service, but are not required to be quick, happy, or clean.


I mean.....it's not my fault that they sold their souls to the devil and now have to serve at Popeyes for all eternity.

/ the one by my house is immaculately clean and the crew seems pretty happy.

// the one girl who does the inside orders though...  You have to yell at her so she understands you.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The real villain here is Panda Express's appropriation of Chinese culture


Not so much appropriation. Rather a depressingly poor mimicry.
/for crying out loud, how hard is it to make fried rice that doesn't taste like a salt lick?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: iheartscotch: I think that we should just admit that we will do anything for fried chicken. Except go to KFC.

/ how do they even stay in business when Popeyes exists?

What, is there no Royal Farms within driving distance?

/fight me


The one time I got fried chicken from Royal Farms, it was a greasy, soggy mess. That was maybe 12 or 13 years ago; maybe they've cleaned their act up.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The real robbery here is that Panda Express gives you the puniest scoops of fried meat, in direct violation of the Chinese Food Accord that says the 10 year old behind the counter needs to throw their body weight to close the lid.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now what could get someone in a pissy enough mood to point a gun at an innocent person?

The man was driving a 2019 white Ford Fiesta

Oh.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.