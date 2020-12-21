 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's like that scene in Revenge of the Nerds but instead of jocks it was Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny and instead of liquid heat muscle rub it was a toxic nerve agent   (cnn.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OW! My nervous system
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't even need a proper nerve agent in this situation.  All it takes is a small drop of concentrated laundry detergent going unnoticed on a pair of tidy whites and you will never leave clean laundry by the washing machine again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how bad things get in a kleptocracy.  The 6-10 guys who are personally hired to assassinate on behalf of the president - a man worth billions - live here and wear this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

In Russia, becoming a mercenary in Syria is considered a good job.  Now step back and recognize that millions of your American countrymen are advocating for a kleptocrat because he beats up the right minorities.  Same as in Russia.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a man who is going to be very nervous around windows in tall buildings looks like:

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, like-a salad!

Toxic, deadly salad...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When America wants someone dead they use a drone. When Russia wants someone dead agents on the ground use poison. Poison is like artisanal assassination I can almost picture the agents with arms covered in ironic tattoos a scarf around the neck and thick framed retro glasses. Handcrafted murder the way it used to be back before corporations got involved.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

"Did someone say failed underwear plot?"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poison in underwear? Some where Fidel Castro is shaking his head. Although to be fair, not being an expert in poison myself, I wouldn't think to check the underwear.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phase one: Poison underwear
Phase two: ?
Phase three: Profit
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone also put on a Darth Vader mask and rape the guy's wife?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is how bad things get in a kleptocracy.  The 6-10 guys who are personally hired to assassinate on behalf of the president - a man worth billions - live here and wear this:
[Fark user image image 850x478]
In Russia, becoming a mercenary in Syria is considered a good job.  Now step back and recognize that millions of your American countrymen are advocating for a kleptocrat because he beats up the right minorities.  Same as in Russia.


What the fark does the fact that becoming a mercenary being an attractive job have to do with anything?

Heard of Blackwater?

Oh, and USA doesn't have conscription, why is that?

---

Now that your random confusion is out if the way, shrug.

I've been to the former Soviet Union once. Apartments, and apartment buildings does kinda look like that, as if they were mass-produced over a very short period of time from an agrarian society to an industrial one, they don't look very attractive from the outside, and the colour shows.

Inside they can be as nice as the occupant feels like or can afford.

We have a lot those in Western-Europe as well, as we imported labour from Turkey,, Greece, Italy etc

If you just need to mass produce high rices during that time, you'd get Brutalism at best.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: What a man who is going to be very nervous around windows in tall buildings looks like:

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]


"I have made a grave mistake...."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: What the fark does the fact that becoming a mercenary being an attractive job have to do with anything?


A lot.  Blackwater is not a good job by any stretch either.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Underpants, and debriefing.
Giggity.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now we know what step #2 was...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Navalny and Baron Cohen should collaborate on a movie in Russia.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Fake news!  Clearly it was China who poisoned the Russian dissident."
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only a True Scotsman can survive a Russian assassination attempt.
 
Theburner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dear News Media:

This is news. Do more of this.

Thank you,

America.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've got to imagine every street gang out there is laughing like mad at the FSB. These dummies literally told on themselves less than 2 days after their leader was all "if we wanted him dead, he'd be dead."
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is probably the best news article I have read this entire year.

Please execute every news investigation with the same thorough and level approach.

Thank you.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The real crime here? That green paint.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Navalny has brass balls, that's why the poison wasn't as effective as they'd hoped.
 
