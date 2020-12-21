 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Popo got run over by a reindeer   (6abc.com) divider line
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A metaphor for the last 60 years of Lions football.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Popo thread!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: A metaphor for the last 60 years of Lions football.


Hey.  Big Lions fan here.  But...

Wut?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 second commercial to watch an 11 second video clip...no thanks.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrspeacock: Rene ala Carte: A metaphor for the last 60 years of Lions football.

Hey.  Big Lions fan here.  But...

Wut?


Deer in headlights is my guess.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I didn't know deer like  🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Caming hame fram aur hause christmos eve.
Yau con soy there's na such thing os sonto,
But os far me ond grondpo, we believe.
 
genner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think I have "New Kids Got Run Over by a Reindeer" on a tape at my parents' house somewhere.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The officer was lucky.
Had the deer been aiming for a hunter,
then . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: I think I have "New Kids Got Run Over by a Reindeer" on a tape at my parents' house somewhere.


The Gen-X thread is a couple down...
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity for some jerky and pickled deer heart.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Incriminating Claus marks?

Who gets the deer?  Me or the dog?
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dodo David: The officer was lucky.
Had the deer been aiming for a hunter,
then . . .

[Fark user image 478x338]


But... they're not wearing a bandanna tied around their head - but that's got to be... BAMBO!
 
