 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   From Dick Tracy's Crime Stoppers file: Police officer shot by handcuffed suspect after being transported to local jail. Double Word Score: Continue to pat down suspect after finding one gun   (fox29.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How did he miss the other gun?

Anyway, the suspect's far less likely to survive his next encounter with the police...
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a surprise.

I've gotten used to hearing of police shooting handcuffed suspects.

https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/cri​m​e/bs-md-cr-settlement-handcuffed-man-s​hot-20200928-tcvork4wnvghdk3zaypgmulx4​m-story.html
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEON NOODLE!
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: How did he miss the other gun?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Should have made him strip......
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have played Police Quest.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: That's a surprise.

I've gotten used to hearing of police shooting handcuffed suspects.

https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/crim​e/bs-md-cr-settlement-handcuffed-man-s​hot-20200928-tcvork4wnvghdk3zaypgmulx4​m-story.html


People are often outraged that the police still treat restrained or handcuffed suspects as dangerous but their concerns are not unjustified. Suspects who have been through the system before, are violent and determined can often find a way to hide pretty large objects despite the best efforts of police.

This guy is going to get some substantial life experience when he finally gets caught. Unfortunately he's either going to end up dead or much more hardened.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x217]


Sea mine...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: How did he miss the other gun?

Anyway, the suspect's far less likely to survive his next encounter with the police...


Probably safe to say that the cop didn't search him too thoroughly if his hands were cuffed in front.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
McDonough said Francis "was searched, obviously" when he was arrested but "was able to secret a weapon and that was the weapon he used ... to shoot (the officer)."

What did he do, shove it up his ass, then pull it out and shoot the cop with his prehensile penis?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This guy managed to hit 3 copshttps://abc7chicago.com/chicago-p​olice​-shot-today-officer-in-cop/6342663/

/A five minute walk from my house
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

El_Dan: beezeltown: How did he miss the other gun?

Anyway, the suspect's far less likely to survive his next encounter with the police...

Probably safe to say that the cop didn't search him too thoroughly if his hands were cuffed in front.


If you bother to RTFA (I know I know), you'd see this guy was cuffed in back, and got his hands in front of him.

Wherever this guy had his gun, it's safe to say, he wanted out, and had planned ahead for this eventuality.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: El_Dan: beezeltown: How did he miss the other gun?

Anyway, the suspect's far less likely to survive his next encounter with the police...

Probably safe to say that the cop didn't search him too thoroughly if his hands were cuffed in front.

If you bother to RTFA (I know I know), you'd see this guy was cuffed in back, and got his hands in front of him.

Wherever this guy had his gun, it's safe to say, he wanted out, and had planned ahead for this eventuality.


Oops. I stopped reading after the part about his hands being in front, and made assumptions from there as is traditional.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.