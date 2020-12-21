 Skip to content
 
(The Morning Call)   Quoth the raven - "we love this town"   (mcall.com) divider line
6
    More: Sick  
wantingout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Vultures aren't ravens
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So who in town has a shiat-load of dead kids buried in their backyard?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just pull a Spirit Airlines on them. Charge them for their carrions.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wantingout: Vultures aren't ravens


Done in 1
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a raven and a writing desk?
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lancaster County

They need to get each Bird in Hand by the Blue Balls and prevent their Intercourse.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

