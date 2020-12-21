 Skip to content
(Axios) You'd think vaccine mandates would be easy peasy lemon squeezy in a pandemic, but you'd be wrong (axios.com)
    Fail  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
China is looking like a better option all the time.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mandate? What a joke.

At this point you need to be unbelievably connected to get the vaccine. Telling us we Have to take something that isn't offered to us isn't going to increase the speed of vaccination.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already have an old social media "acquaintance" (we were friends in high school) who is full Q-Anon ant-vax and stated yesterday he "identifies as a vaccinated person" for purposes of the culture wars. I have to admit, that is a lot of assholery to cram into just a small phrase.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the backlash.

Get yourself vaccinated if you are medically able to be vaccinated.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I already have an old social media "acquaintance" (we were friends in high school) who is full Q-Anon ant-vax and stated yesterday he "identifies as a vaccinated person" for purposes of the culture wars. I have to admit, that is a lot of assholery to cram into just a small phrase.


Hahaha, I love it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, enjoy your government microchips sheeple.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Somacandra: I already have an old social media "acquaintance" (we were friends in high school) who is full Q-Anon ant-vax and stated yesterday he "identifies as a vaccinated person" for purposes of the culture wars. I have to admit, that is a lot of assholery to cram into just a small phrase.

Hahaha, I love it.


Of course you would.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was about a year ago that I was thoroughly trounced at my local watering hole for suggesting that people had too many rights nowadays and that Democracy was actually not that great a system who demand rights but refuse responsibilities.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's clean up this mess and have a mandate that says you aren't allowed to take a bath with a plugged in toaster
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Lol, enjoy your government microchips sheeple.


and don't forget the mind-controlling agent that's also been added. Once mixed with the 2nd part of the vaccine, it will make the news go down a lot easier, of Knee-pad Harris our next president once Biden is declared unfit for office or impeached because his son is in cahoots with China. It will also make the citizens think whatever CNN broadcasts, is gospel.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha... telling 'muricans they are required to do something? What planet are you from?
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: China is looking like a better option all the time.



You do know over 30 million Chinese folks live in caves right...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: It was about a year ago that I was thoroughly trounced at my local watering hole for suggesting that people had too many rights nowadays and that Democracy was actually not that great a system who demand rights but refuse responsibilities.


err... there should be a "for those" somewhere in there.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Subtonic: Lol, enjoy your government microchips sheeple.

and don't forget the mind-controlling agent that's also been added. Once mixed with the 2nd part of the vaccine, it will make the news go down a lot easier, of Knee-pad Harris our next president once Biden is declared unfit for office or impeached because his son is in cahoots with China. It will also make the citizens think whatever CNN broadcasts, is gospel.


This guy gets it. See you in the OANN comments section!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. Gonna be difficult difficult, lemon difficult.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time I'm eligible to get it, any issues will be figured out.

I can understand not wanting to to be a phase 1A guinea pig.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: By the time I'm eligible to get it, any issues will be figured out.

I can understand not wanting to to be a phase 1A guinea pig.


Just like cyberpunk 2020
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: By the time I'm eligible to get it, any issues will be figured out.

I can understand not wanting to to be a phase 1A guinea pig.



The way I understand it...

Never buy the first edition of a new car...(first year it comes out)
and never got an inoculation that hasn't been fully tested for long term side effects.
Also, never ever take advice from a hypocrite.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you see how those morons responded to a mask mandate?? There's no way a government vaccine mandate will work.

Here's how it's going to go:

1) You'll need the immunization records to get your kit in school.

2) Airlines will start asking for your vax cert.

3) Canada, Mexico, cruise ships, and other destinations will start requiring them.

4) Employers are now free to require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

You don't need a mandate, just like there was no mandate to purchase cell phones or get a credit card.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Places should not mandate people be vaccinated against COVID-19 until the vaccine is readily available to everyone. Once the vaccine is supplied for long enough to most places that everyone has had an opportunity to get it, places should start requiring people be vaccinated, and those who refuse should stay out of public areas.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: Did you see how those morons responded to a mask mandate?? There's no way a government vaccine mandate will work.

Here's how it's going to go:

1) You'll need the immunization records to get your kit in school.

2) Airlines will start asking for your vax cert.

3) Canada, Mexico, cruise ships, and other destinations will start requiring them.

4) Employers are now free to require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

You don't need a mandate, just like there was no mandate to purchase cell phones or get a credit card.


Do you have a newsletter I can subscribe to?  You're spot on with your thoughts here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Lol, enjoy your government microchips sheeple.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Counterpoint: You aren't worth chipping.
Change my mind.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Once the vaccine is supplied for long enough to most places that everyone has had an opportunity to get it...


(let me finish your sentence here....)


... a new form of the virus will already be out and a newer vaccine will be needed as the old one will be obsolete.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Mandate? What a joke.

At this point you need to be unbelievably connected to get the vaccine. Telling us we Have to take something that isn't offered to us isn't going to increase the speed of vaccination.


I think that people should be allowed to do whatever they like with their body as long as they are able to make a competent decision for themselves and not hurt anyone else.  So, in this case there should be a mandate.  But in an abortion situation, persons should get a choice.


WhippingBoi: It was about a year ago that I was thoroughly trounced at my local watering hole for suggesting that people had too many rights nowadays and that Democracy was actually not that great a system who demand rights but refuse responsibilities.


I have issues on both sides of that statement.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: 1) You'll need the immunization records to get your kit in school.


Difficulty: Current vaccines are not authorized for use in children.


/rub some 'tussin on them.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: So, in this case there should be a mandate.


Not being snarky here but does anyone know if any virus vaccine is mandated?  Chicken Pox? Pollio? Measles, etc?

I know some schools demand shot records to attend but is there a law that says what shots to get?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Fark_Guy_Rob: Somacandra: I already have an old social media "acquaintance" (we were friends in high school) who is full Q-Anon ant-vax and stated yesterday he "identifies as a vaccinated person" for purposes of the culture wars. I have to admit, that is a lot of assholery to cram into just a small phrase.

Hahaha, I love it.

Of course you would.


Fark_Guy_Rob: *frantic Facebook posting sounds*
 
OldJames
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Luckily I only know of one anti-vax nut in my life. She would always be at the bar lecturing people that vaccines were some right wing plot to make money off of stupid people, so their kids would get autism, then have to pay for autism treatments or some wackadoo nonsense.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
... religious exemption...
g.christianbook.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldJames: She would always be at the bar lecturing people that vaccines were some right wing plot to make money off of stupid people, so their kids would get autism, then have to pay for autism treatments or some wackadoo nonsense.


Wait, she won't get a shot, but she goes to the bar to drink a shot?

people are weird.
 
steklo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: ... religious exemption...
[g.christianbook.com image 400x352]


I will bet any amount of money the bible says nothing about receiving inoculations.

Now, granted Jehovah's Witnesses can't get blood transfusions....but I digress.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I already have an old social media "acquaintance" (we were friends in high school) who is full Q-Anon ant-vax and stated yesterday he "identifies as a vaccinated person" for purposes of the culture wars. I have to admit, that is a lot of assholery to cram into just a small phrase.


You should tell him the "culture wars" are just something the elites create to create division against the poor and middle class while the 1% take everything they can from both of us.

"Culture wars" = modern day "bread and circuses"
 
Cleffer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Waiting for FDA approval seems pretty reasonable.
 
eagles95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've said it before here I think. The owner here is a huge Trumper but he said the minute the vaccine is available for us we are all getting it and fark your feelings/beliefs. Don't like it...go work at McD's or WaWa.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Did you see how those morons responded to a mask mandate?? There's no way a government vaccine mandate will work.

Here's how it's going to go:

1) You'll need the immunization records to get your kit in school.

2) Airlines will start asking for your vax cert.

3) Canada, Mexico, cruise ships, and other destinations will start requiring them.

4) Employers are now free to require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

You don't need a mandate, just like there was no mandate to purchase cell phones or get a credit card.


Which will give rise to an entire industry revolving around fake certifications.

People will flock to this for stigginit to (fill in the blank ) reasons.

Humans have always excelled at cutting off noses to spite faces.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: DanInKansas: Did you see how those morons responded to a mask mandate?? There's no way a government vaccine mandate will work.

Here's how it's going to go:

1) You'll need the immunization records to get your kit in school.

2) Airlines will start asking for your vax cert.

3) Canada, Mexico, cruise ships, and other destinations will start requiring them.

4) Employers are now free to require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

You don't need a mandate, just like there was no mandate to purchase cell phones or get a credit card.

Do you have a newsletter I can subscribe to?  You're spot on with your thoughts here.


Yep. Schools here require the standard vaccines to enroll your kid. Unfortunately, a doctor's waiver is really easy to get. Like just a phone call to their office. It should be an interview with a medical professional that tries to sway your opinion. You know, like some states do for abortions.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: DanInKansas: 1) You'll need the immunization records to get your kit in school.

Difficulty: Current vaccines are not authorized for use in children.


/rub some 'tussin on them.


That will change. They'll push the age down to 16 and then to 14 like they did with Gardasill.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I already have an old social media "acquaintance" (we were friends in high school) who is full Q-Anon ant-vax and stated yesterday he "identifies as a vaccinated person" for purposes of the culture wars. I have to admit, that is a lot of assholery to cram into just a small phrase.


That is just glorious.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: Marcus Aurelius: China is looking like a better option all the time.


You do know over 30 million Chinese folks live in caves right...


Do these cave-dwellers also refuse vaccination?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: DanInKansas: Did you see how those morons responded to a mask mandate?? There's no way a government vaccine mandate will work.

Here's how it's going to go:

1) You'll need the immunization records to get your kit in school.

2) Airlines will start asking for your vax cert.

3) Canada, Mexico, cruise ships, and other destinations will start requiring them.

4) Employers are now free to require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

You don't need a mandate, just like there was no mandate to purchase cell phones or get a credit card.

Which will give rise to an entire industry revolving around fake certifications.

People will flock to this for stigginit to (fill in the blank ) reasons.

Humans have always excelled at cutting off noses to spite faces.


Wha????

People would never try to game the system for their own selfish needs.

workingservicedog.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My kid's SO in San Francisco is a firefighter. Vaccines for all kinds of crap are mandatory but the covid vaccine will be voluntary. Plus, a poll of the department suggested that 50% of them are not going to take the vaccine. WTF? All because the imbecile-in-chief made covid a political football? Utter insanity.

In the long run, it will be employers who take the lead on this one. Our government is broken, so somebody has to take its place. Sick employees are bad for business. You want a paycheck? Get vaccinated. What won't happen, but should, is to require proof of vaccination for entry to concerts, sporting events, restaurants, etc...
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: But that would be highly controversial, and employees can seek exemptions on religious grounds.

And there's your problem, right there.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But we will has our FREEDUMB!
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just pay people. $1000 per person
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: DanInKansas: Did you see how those morons responded to a mask mandate?? There's no way a government vaccine mandate will work.

Here's how it's going to go:

1) You'll need the immunization records to get your kit in school.

2) Airlines will start asking for your vax cert.

3) Canada, Mexico, cruise ships, and other destinations will start requiring them.

4) Employers are now free to require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

You don't need a mandate, just like there was no mandate to purchase cell phones or get a credit card.

Do you have a newsletter I can subscribe to?  You're spot on with your thoughts here.


Serious question though, can it be mandated with just an EUA?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: Serious Black: Once the vaccine is supplied for long enough to most places that everyone has had an opportunity to get it...

(let me finish your sentence here....)


... a new form of the virus will already be out and a newer vaccine will be needed as the old one will be obsolete.


That is what worries me about the UK right now.  There's a new strain because they couldn't stay at home and prevent the spread and development of mutations.  Will there be a new mutation in the USA that will require a new vaccine to be developed, before the general public gets the first vaccine?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And yet we have Farkers who have proclaimed here, in no uncertain terms, that they would not get the shot until Jan 22 or later, because somethingsomething Trump.
 
