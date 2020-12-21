 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida Man caught driving drunk with loaded rifle in his lap offers Florida reason he was Floridaing   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An intoxicated motorist who was driving with a loaded AR-15 rifle in his lap Saturday evening told police that he carried the assault weapon because he "has seen crazy stuff since moving to Florida" from Alabama, according to arrest affidavits.

Gotta admit, that's pretty damning.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ARGO
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Given that it was Saturday night, the fact he wasn't shooting red-light cameras and stop signs should be reason enough to let him go. That is real restraint in Florida.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kleiss said the AR-15 had initially been in the car's back seat, but he "turned the music up loud" and "was feeling it and moved the rifle to his lap." The 6' 4", 240-pound Kleiss added that he put the rifle in his lap because he was "paranoid."

Kleiss was charged with drunk driving, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, and using a firearm while under the influence. He was released early yesterday from the county jail after posting $900 bond on the three misdemeanor charges.

LOL red states are so disgusting
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kleiss reportedly told police that he carried the AR-15 for "self defense" because he "has seen crazy stuff since moving to Florida."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
adammpower
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure this guy was perfectly fine before he moved to Florida...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's white.
 
