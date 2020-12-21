 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The floor is lava was a fun kids' game but this is 2020 so you know what that means   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 11:28 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. There was a very long period of activity from 1983 through 2018. I was able to visit twice when my kids were preteen and then again when they were teenagers. And flowing lava made me feel like a kid. Walked out to the coast and got to see some firehose lava streaming out into the ocean.

Maybe this eruption will last and in two years or so I might even be able to treat my grandkids to a visit to Volcanos National Park. Just bought the one two books on US National Parks and plan to spend time with him imagining trips we might take. This will add some spice to the dream of perhaps visiting Hawaii one day.

https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilaue​a​/summit-webcams

The firehose I saw wasn't this spectacular but was wondrous nevertheless.
Lava "Fire Hose" Returns After Cliff Collapse (Feb. 5, 2017)
Youtube F6JnibL8E0s
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I went to the big island I couldn't get to the volcano because protests about telescopes forced closure of the park.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But...........Freedoms?!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: But...........Freedoms?!


Of lava to express itself? Where is that in the constitution?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: When I went to the big island I couldn't get to the volcano because protests about telescopes forced closure of the park.


That's weird.  Keck is on Mauna Kea and Volcanoes NP is at Kilauea.  Did they get lost?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Billy Liar: But...........Freedoms?!

Of lava to express itself? Where is that in the constitution?


It's somewhere near the back with the right to not wear masks in Perkins.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmm.

I'm starting to think Earth is a diseased planet with volcanic pus sores, a growing fever, lice/flea like  infestations, etc.

Perhaps the planet should go to the Galactic Clinic soon.

Probably should have done that sooner but it lacks Universal health coverage...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.