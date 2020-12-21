 Skip to content
(ABC News) TFA has a link to a tool that tells you how far behind Mike Pence you are in line to get the vaccine
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which means about 81% of the state population will probably get the COVID-19 vaccine before you.

OK, but what if I lie?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I understand it, the order of vaccination will be: The powerful, the rich, the connected, all remaining government officials, retirement home residents, hospital workers, police, firemen, teachers, and last, but certainly least, the rest of us schmucks.

I expect my vaccine sometime in August of next year.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]


It's promotional.  Relax.  It would be ideal if Trump got one.
 
cleek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]


Because Pelosi is just some random old woman, with no important responsibilities.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Linsey G didn't have to lick the vaccine off Trumps boot
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cleek: Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]

Because Pelosi is just some random old woman, with no important responsibilities.


Yeah but Al Gore wants us to ride bicycles, yet he owns a car!!
Where's my secret service protection!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the politicians who say it is safe take it first to put their money where their mouths are, it's worth a few hundred doses.

The C suite of Pfizer and Moderna can take them too.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Supposedly my line of work(truck driving) they wanted to put us up there with the other front line workers because we are delivering all of the products, services, etc. I have held firmly to the belief, I will continue to take pragmatic measures by social distancing, masking, frequent hand washing, and go about my day. Take those doses and give them to the heroes of this ordeal, the nurses, doctors, and other front line workers like first responders. 48, fairly decent health. I will just continue to do what I've done since this started, be cautious.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: I'm surprised Linsey G didn't have to lick the vaccine off Trumps boot


Right..."boot".
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone being behind Mike Pence is his worst nightmare.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: I'm surprised Linsey G didn't have to lick the vaccine off Trumps boot


OK, now I know who that is.  I was like "Why is Bill Clinton wearing a South Carolina shirt?  Did he buy a retirement place in Hilton Head?"
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kubo: Someone being behind Mike Pence is his worst nightmare.


"M-mother...is that you?"
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"People with more than one significant medical condition"

Considering one of the conditions was obesity, most people should be able to find something else on the list to get themselves into phase 1b.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]


I agree, but there is some value in the politicians getting the vaccine first. Hopefully it will show supporters that it's safe and calm any fears about getting it.

Of course, the political leaders of those who are yelling "durrrrr Bill Gates will track us durrrr" are still spouting their nonsense.
 
OldJames
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got...
You probably fall into the first group in vaccine distribution, which is Phase 1A.

Works for me. I put obesity because that's what my BMI tells me, even though I don't think I am. I'm sure the health care worker is what put me in 1A, not that this quiz means anything.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: which means about 81% of the state population will probably get the COVID-19 vaccine before you.

OK, but what if I lie?


If I was planning on getting it, I could make it into Phase 3 - just depends on the interpretation of one question.

Not getting this specific type of vaccine until the tech has a track record for a decade or so, or unless there's another disease that represents a much higher CFR that uses a similar approach.

If I was elderly, or had comorbidity factors, I would get it. But I don't.

Since 81% of the population will be ahead of me, doesn't really matter.
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: OK, now I know who that is.  I was like "Why is Bill Clinton wearing a South Carolina shirt?  Did he buy a retirement place in Hilton Head?"


it's his phat bachelor pad to escape from Hillary.

Shhh don't tell anyone.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]

It's promotional.  Relax.  It would be ideal if Trump got one.


He still has antibodies. It'd be silly.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
80% of Maricopa County Arizona is older and fatter than me?  Sounds about right.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm right behind a sort of idealized version of complete Renaissance Men.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rapmaster2000: Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]

It's promotional.  Relax.  It would be ideal if Trump got one.

He still has antibodies. It'd be silly.


Except that it shows his colossally stupid supporters that it is safe for them to get it...
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow. You can bump yourself right to the front of the line by saying you're a diabetic fatass hospital worker who lives in prison.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"There *may* be a wait..."

Nice reporting, ABC. Way to commit.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
lol, 2nd in line to be President sounds very Front Line.  Have you seen the positivity rate at the White House.  3rd in line to be President sounds ver Front Line.  Leaders eat last, but when no one trusts the food leaders have to eat first.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Amish Tech Support: I'm surprised Linsey G didn't have to lick the vaccine off Trumps boot

OK, now I know who that is.  I was like "Why is Bill Clinton wearing a South Carolina shirt?  Did he buy a retirement place in Hilton Head?"


Hillary is a Clemson fan.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kubo: Someone being behind Mike Pence is his worst nightmare.


I think Pence would be/is a bottom, not a top so I think behind would be his ideal scenario.
 
p89tech
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not exactly a fan of any branch of our Government these days, but...

Pence (and Congress) getting a shot is, if nothing else, an attempt to convince the reluctant to get immunized. You will never convince the hardcore anti-vaxers, but much of the "it was rushed, political interference" crowd can be.

Further, whether you like any given Federal politician or not, it's reasonable to consider them essential workers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cleek: Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]

Because Pelosi is just some random old woman, with no important responsibilities.


Cool. Once again, not phase 1.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...which means about 78% of the state population will probably get the COVID-19 vaccine before you.

I work for the federal government, though, so maybe before then.

Although the previous sentence should be "eligible for" since I doubt 78% of any state is non-stupid enough to get the vaccine when they can.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rapmaster2000: Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]

It's promotional.  Relax.  It would be ideal if Trump got one.

He still has antibodies. It'd be silly.


No, it would not be "silly".  An important note about viral and other infections is that getting the disease does not always confer either good or long term immunity.  A tetanus infection, for example, confers no immunity.  Chicken pox is another without durable immunity, which is why you see commercials for shingles boosters.  Whooping cough as well which is why it is now recommended that adults expecting a child in the home receive another whooping cough vaccine.

My BIL is an anesthesiologist who was infected in early December and is receiving the vaccine on 1/13.  No one at the hospital has told him that this is "silly".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kubo: Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]

I agree, but there is some value in the politicians getting the vaccine first. Hopefully it will show supporters that it's safe and calm any fears about getting it.

Of course, the political leaders of those who are yelling "durrrrr Bill Gates will track us durrrr" are still spouting their nonsense.


Do you know how many f*cking politicians there are in this country? Federal? State? Local?
If they all got it first they would use up most of the vaccine.
They should have waited.
I give you with you people.
"I'm fine with my grandma in a nursing home not getting it and dying, cause Lil Marco Rubio needs it first! To calm fears and stuff"
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

p89tech: You will never convince the hardcore anti-vaxers, but much of the "it was rushed, political interference" crowd can be.


To the conspiracy theory believing people...

We don't know what's in those shots that are given to the government officials. We don't know what's in those vials, It could be the real vaccine (or something else) and then the stuff they give to the normal folk is an added drug that makes everyone vote democratic.

who knows....
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Summit County Ohio, if they allow fat people to line jump due to obesity being a contributor, I will be in the first 18%.  If I were not fat, I would have to wait until 88% got my shot.  That is a lot of fat people.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man, 10,000 Days, Fear Innoculum, and now telling us when we can get our vaccine? That's a very talented band.
 
cleek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: cleek: Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.

[Fark user image 850x1157]

Because Pelosi is just some random old woman, with no important responsibilities.

Cool. Once again, not phase 1.


Actually, yes, Phase 1. McConnell, too. Continuity of government, showing people it's safe, etc.. are all more important than the fact that a few people strictly obeying "Phase" classification.

what the fark do you hope to accomplish with this tiresome complaining?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Do you know how many f*cking politicians there are in this country? Federal? State? Local?
If they all got it first they would use up most of the vaccine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 734x311]

None of these people below qualify for phase 1. So people yelling at me "NANCY PELOSI IS OLD!"
Cool. Then she should have gotten it in phase 2, not phase 1.


The reason these politicians got the vaccine early was to try and convince people that it's safe.
That's why it was a media event.
 
