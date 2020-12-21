 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Very contagious mutant UK Covid strain enters Australia, will still have to fight it out with other forms of death   (news.com.au) divider line
20
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

596 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 9:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Poltergeist TV Scene They're Here
Youtube xAYSqTu5_ZY
 
fiver5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump sure has mismagned the pandemic.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just boil it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Just boil it.


It's an English strain, and therefore has an inherent resistance to being boiled into a flavorless mash.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiver5: Trump sure has mismagned the pandemic.


I know, right!

He should have totally prevented that UK citizen from traveling to Oz.

His treacherousness knows no bounds.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our working assumption from all the scientists is that the vaccine response should be adequate for this virus,"

Famous last words. We're boned.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: "Our working assumption from all the scientists is that the vaccine response should be adequate for this virus,"

Famous last words. We're boned.


6 months from now 
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I understand correctly, this particular strain has been with us since October and has been found all over Europe.

So nothing more to fear, it is everywhere already.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: "Our working assumption from all the scientists is that the vaccine response should be adequate for this virus,"

Famous last words. We're boned.


Even if it doesn't override the effectiveness of the vaccine, in places where the current infection rate is outpacing the capacities of hospitals to treat patients, then a sudden spike in infections could still mean 'we're boned'.  So, basically, if this spreads to the US, climbing infections will climb even faster, all right around the same time we're expecting a spike from people traveling for Christmas and New Year.  It'll be like a mortal kombat finishing move while our fighter is staggering around with an empty health bar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's not a deadly disease, this is a deadly disease...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shut down international travel.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
really in awe of Australia's forced quarantine, contact tracing, and even minor government transparency because they know what kinds of virus are in the country and have some idea of how many people have it
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, that's a graphic representation of the new disease that has escaped the UK.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: really in awe of Australia's forced quarantine, contact tracing, and even minor government transparency because they know what kinds of virus are in the country and have some idea of how many people have it


But they have no freedom there!  It's even worse in New Zealand.  Orcs are running wild!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Well, that's a graphic representation of the new disease that has escaped the UK.

[Fark user image image 425x278]


I see this has been covered... good jorb farker!
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Shut down international travel.


Sure!
*Gives 72 hour warning allowing plague rats to catch last flights*
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If it is already detected in a relatively restricted access and controlled location like Australia. It is everywhere by now.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: Nimbull: Shut down international travel.

Sure!
*Gives 72 hour warning allowing plague rats to catch last flights*


I'd say no given the circumstances and have containment areas for anyone on flights left over after the shutdown. Make it obvious to the people on board that money or whatever isn't going to float it anymore if you are infected.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: moothemagiccow: really in awe of Australia's forced quarantine, contact tracing, and even minor government transparency because they know what kinds of virus are in the country and have some idea of how many people have it

But they have no freedom there!  It's even worse in New Zealand.  Orcs are running wild!


At this point, I'd take my chances with the orc over Covid.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.