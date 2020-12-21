 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Move over you mountain snow boarders, this is how NYC shreds   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd have no teeth and a lot of compound fractures
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It cuts right before he cracks his head open and then gets run over by a taxi.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It cuts right before he cracks his head open and then gets run over by a taxi.


And the obligatory mugging, don't forget about that.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It cuts right before he cracks his head open and then gets run over by a taxi.


And then gets his board stolen by a rat the size of a housecat
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Russ1642: It cuts right before he cracks his head open and then gets run over by a taxi.

And then gets his board stolen by a rat the size of a housecat


And pigeons pick his bones.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shreds?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ maybe on Wall St
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meh.  He probably landed it.  He had better than average balance, I was more worried that he didn't have the momentum to get up that last incline.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It cuts right before he cracks his head open and then gets run over by a taxi.


No way, he pounded on the hood and said "I'm snowboardin' heah!"
 
