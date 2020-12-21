 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Good news doomsdayer conspiracy nutters, the end of the world is today. Bonus: Black people of the world will mysteriously "gain superpowers" and take over what's left   (thesun.ie) divider line
45
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

1095 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
the end of the world is today

It's about time.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think we all know the true origin of the Christmas star.

Jesus Christ was Born In a Manger | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim UK
Youtube qDiYtD10LlQ
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Internet has really opened my eyes to how dumb a lot of people are. I mean, after seeing articles like this, I'm pretty high on myself for not being a dumbass.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.

What percent "black" do you need to be to gain superpowers?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this explains why none of my calls to New Zealand are going through.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jupiter and Saturn was actually a better sight last night, when they were within about 15 arc seconds of each other... you could see them separately, but Jupiter's brightness made you need to look closely to see Saturn.

If my telescope weren't buried under cartons of books in the attic, I wooda hadda closer look.

/where are those binoculars, dammit!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Cool.

What percent "black" do you need to be to gain superpowers?


You just need one of these:

mythcreants.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Cool.

What percent "black" do you need to be to gain superpowers?


Ooh, good question.

I might qualify for toenails of steel, or prehensile nipples or something.

/i always need a third soldering hand
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be nice. They deserve a change.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I think we all know the true origin of the Christmas star.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qDiYtD10​LlQ]


Actually, that was a typo.   Jesus was born in The Mangler.

wickedhorror.comView Full Size
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: The Internet has really opened my eyes to how dumb a lot of people are. I mean, after seeing articles like this, I'm pretty high on myself for not being a dumbass.


It's exceedingly unlikely that you are not a dumbass.  Pretty much everyone is some kind of dumbass.  You're just not *THIS KIND* of dumbass.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope I get to see Snoop Dog flying around.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Brown was way ahead of the curve of history
James Brown - Soul Power
Youtube s35mS0vCcp4
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phony_Soldier: I hope I get to see Snoop Dog flying around.


You do of course realized that "Snoop Dog" is an anagram of "SPOON GOD", right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, you are in charge now.  Have fun with the mess!
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this theory a conspiracy?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I welcome our black overlords. Soulfood is quite good.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The end of the world has already happened. You guys missed the bus. Geez, don't you know how to set an alarm? We'll swing back by somewhere around 2028. Be packed and ready.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not black but I wish them the best in the new super power world. Just please bury me with my CoCo and COBOL manual.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BS like this is gonna make me an atheist.

Wait. I am an atheist. Never mind.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Learn who you are as a people. They wanna make us average."


Your use of the english language is already doing that...
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at my liquor cabinet. If the world is going to end today there's no sense letting any of that go to waste.

Welp, better get started.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superpowers you say? So, instead of calling 911 when McDonalds runs out of McNuggets I'll be able to avoid said McDonalds? Sweet.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, hopefully I'll be OK.  I do have my Safety Bracelet.

White People Safety Bracelets (Live)
Youtube F4QCxSh48XQ
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black people of the world will mysteriously "gain superpowers" and take over what's left

Well I did jerk off 6 times this morning
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got some good news
I've got some bad news
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phony_Soldier: I hope I get to see Snoop Dog flying around.


Snoop's powers be more like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: ArcadianRefugee: Cool.

What percent "black" do you need to be to gain superpowers?

Ooh, good question.

I might qualify for toenails of steel, or prehensile nipples or something.

/i always need a third soldering hand


I have the same problem, I got the greatest pair of helping hands for doing wiring on cars. Magnetic base and double springloaded clamps, not the alligator style either. Wish I had one like it for desktop work.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: The Internet has really opened my eyes to how dumb a lot of people are. I mean, after seeing articles like this, I'm pretty high on myself for not being a dumbass.


I've been felling like that since March with people not wanting to 😷 up and stay 🏠

I'm the type of guy that refuses to show my receipt at Walmart.
I now wonder how many people behind me screaming for me to just show my receipt are now not wearing a mask???????? 👀🤔🤔🤔🤔
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, the experts have been extremely vague about what's really supposed to happen. I don't think they actually have any idea.

toldebytheweye.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"The Great Conjunction is the end of the world! Or the beginning. End, begin, all the same. Big change. Sometimes good. Sometimes bad."
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Jupiter and Saturn was actually a better sight last night, when they were within about 15 arc seconds of each other... you could see them separately, but Jupiter's brightness made you need to look closely to see Saturn.

If my telescope weren't buried under cartons of books in the attic, I wooda hadda closer look.

/where are those binoculars, dammit!


We've got lots of fog. The last few nights and probably the next few as well.
 
catmander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean I will gain 12" on my vertical leap and 6" on my [CENSORED]?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, White People. We've had a good run.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will remain unaffected as where I live there is far too much light and carbon pollution for the phenomenon to be detected.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting superpowers today? Nice! Gonna settle some scores!
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: ArcadianRefugee: Cool.

What percent "black" do you need to be to gain superpowers?

Ooh, good question.

I might qualify for toenails of steel, or prehensile nipples or something.

/i always need a third soldering hand


Shut up, Meg.

The griffins have superpowers- family guy
Youtube dj2FQ6F8gfs
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well shiat I was wondering why my neighbor was flying over the river today.
 
doomsdayaddams [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Username is relevant!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
gotta say, they kinda due.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am all for black people gaining super powers. Heck, super powers for all minority women and trans folk. Give them all the powers.

Give women of the most dominant and powerful races in every land 1/2  the powers their races have historically held and take everything away from the men of the dominant race for one generation unless men were the exploited gender in that land. In which case reverse it. Do it  purely so others enjoy the outrage of the expected aggrieved parties, because such a thing will not happen but the very fact someone considers it makes them awful.

It will also be very amusing.

/my only potential in such a new world order  will be to make quality glue. I am under no illusion that I will be of any worth to these new overlords and I am okay with that but demand amusememt if I am to perish.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What time? because its already noon here.
 
Tman144
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Cool.

What percent "black" do you need to be to gain superpowers?


Yeah, based on the percent, going to be pretty awkward for a few white racists who end up with superpowers. I guess grandma was actually part black, and not part Cherokee like she would tell everyone.
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why do people think the world will end on December 21?
Because they read The Sun.

Please stop posting Sun articles.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Black people getting superpowers on the day the world ends kinda sucks. Why couldn't they get those superpowers a few hundred years ago?
 
