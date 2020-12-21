 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Homestar Runner)   Stinkoman K 20X6 finally finished days before the end of the Flash Player   (homestarrunner.com) divider line
13
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

997 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 21 Dec 2020 at 9:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
can't seem to get it to work, anyone got ideas?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: can't seem to get it to work, anyone got ideas?


Set your system clock back 15 years.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: can't seem to get it to work, anyone got ideas?


Open on a desktop with Internet Explorer in compatibility mode?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: can't seem to get it to work, anyone got ideas?


If you're using Chrome, you have to enable Flash in the overall settings.  Probably the same kind of thing in other browsers.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: can't seem to get it to work, anyone got ideas?


Seriously, isn't there some kind of compatibility-filter website for this?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Trogdor the Burnirator gone?
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
got it to work by enabling flash in firefox
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: can't seem to get it to work, anyone got ideas?


With Firefox, I had to upgrade to the latest Flash.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Homestar Runner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like how there's a classic mode that is how games were played in the 80s (you die if you fall off a ledge) and a modern mode that holds your hand through the difficulty (you respawn if you fall off a ledge, no life lost).
 
argylez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: Homestar Runner.

[Fark user image 254x198]


Same.  I used to be a huge fan, but faded over the years
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder who they partnered with for that ridiculous FMV intro
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

argylez: xanadian: Homestar Runner.

[Fark user image 254x198]

Same.  I used to be a huge fan, but faded over the years


You: I used to a huge fan, but faded over the years
Me: *thought bubble above my head*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.