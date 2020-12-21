 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   How NYC vaccinated 6 million people in one month in 1947 to prevent a smallpox outbreak. Don't get excited, this probably won't happen again in our current situation   (nytimes.com) divider line
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was back in filthy Soshulist days.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lame Duck Donnie was born in 1946.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
NYC has a population of 8M. If 6M can be vaccinated in a month, that'd be awesome.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: NYC has a population of 8M. If 6M can be vaccinated in a month, that'd be awesome.


TIL that NYC had about a 7.8M population back in 1940. I'd have thought there would be more significant population growth since then.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's similar about all of those people in that line? Which communities are being underserved by vaccination dispersion? People who don't wear hats. We'd be better protected if more people wore hats.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's similar about all of those people in that line? Which communities are being underserved by vaccination dispersion? People who don't wear hats. We'd be better protected if more people wore hats.


Be rich. Be white.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
However did they survive such blatant big government oppression?!
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: However did they survive such blatant big government oppression?!


OMG they prevented so many deaths ! That would naturally occur how dare those  evil Nazis
allow this to happen they should have had anti vax programs. You know to prevent the derp we have now
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Speaking of which, is anyone aware of what the plan is for vaccinations after the initial round of high priority folks get theirs?   Like, shouldn't there be some kind of vague plan to set our expectations on how/when the general population will get it?  Do I just keep bugging the crap out of my doctor...what?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Speaking of which, is anyone aware of what the plan is for vaccinations after the initial round of high priority folks get theirs?   Like, shouldn't there be some kind of vague plan to set our expectations on how/when the general population will get it?  Do I just keep bugging the crap out of my doctor...what?


Summer 2021.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, but nobody is willing to talk about what happened with Largepox.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Nuclear Monk: Speaking of which, is anyone aware of what the plan is for vaccinations after the initial round of high priority folks get theirs?   Like, shouldn't there be some kind of vague plan to set our expectations on how/when the general population will get it?  Do I just keep bugging the crap out of my doctor...what?

Summer 2021.


That's conceptually the same thing as "in 2 weeks".    So no...no plan, huh?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Nuclear Monk: Speaking of which, is anyone aware of what the plan is for vaccinations after the initial round of high priority folks get theirs?   Like, shouldn't there be some kind of vague plan to set our expectations on how/when the general population will get it?  Do I just keep bugging the crap out of my doctor...what?

Summer 2021.

That's conceptually the same thing as "in 2 weeks".    So no...no plan, huh?


Autumn 2021 for you now!
 
