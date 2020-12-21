 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Readers of The Guardian picked the best word to describe 2020. Results do not disappoint   (theguardian.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

612 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 8:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
💩
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kinda unfair to shiat.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Alphax: Kinda unfair to shiat.


I know, right?  shiat is great as fertilizer.  I'd have gone with "Diseased yak vomit".  Oh wait, that's three words.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fusillade762: Alphax: Kinda unfair to shiat.

I know, right?  shiat is great as fertilizer.  I'd have gone with "Diseased yak vomit".  Oh wait, that's three words.


'Disease'.  That's the word of the year.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Accursed
Hellish
Anathematized
Loathsome
Abominable
Detestable
Waytoofarkinglong
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This top right quadrant of the chart pretty much covers the waterfront
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fetch?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Alphax: fusillade762: Alphax: Kinda unfair to shiat.

I know, right?  shiat is great as fertilizer.  I'd have gone with "Diseased yak vomit".  Oh wait, that's three words.

'Disease'.  That's the word of the year.


I think I'm going with "shiatlike".  It has all the appearance and smell of shiat but with none of the redeeming nutrient properties.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Before clicking, I had hoped that the top 5 were all goddamn expletives.  And still, that is disappointing.  It's almost like you need a new expletive, or somehow add to it exponentially, or just more.

SHIAT50th farking power

Or it needs some preface or suffixing, or some damn addition.

Extrashiatasticallyexpedalidocious.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
shiat made #1, but these shiat derivatives also made the list:
shiatty
shiate
shiathouse
shiatshow
shiatstorm
Trumped
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Disappointing.

Not just a Trump, or his hoards of sycophantic followers in elected positions, and 74 million voters. But as us as a whole.

I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's what I call honest reporting.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Disappointing.

Not just a Trump, or his hoards of sycophantic followers in elected positions, and 74 million voters. But as us as a whole.

I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed.


Maybe you can talk to 2021 about getting your money back.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Readers of the Guardian picked the best Two Wordsw to describe the Guardian.

Lying Trash.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fails without "Biden-electing".
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
it's funny how there are a million expletives for when something is/goes wrong, yet nothing for when it's good, better, improved, sorted.......... and so on.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://i.imgur.com/bzABWHB.jpg?1
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
farking fark!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE: it's funny how there are a million expletives for when something is/goes wrong, yet nothing for when it's good, better, improved, sorted.......... and so on.


Well, there's:
- Good
- Better
- Improved
- Sorted
... and so on.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.