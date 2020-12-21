 Skip to content
(Inside Edition)   Artist paints Road Runner tunnel on wall. Fortunately only a Fiat was lost   (insideedition.com)
324 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM



MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 2:25 PM PDT, March 18, 2016
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So when will this one happen???????????
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 264x191]

So when will this one happen???????????


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And as with currency, a Fiat has no intrinsic worth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fiat? More like Flat.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Community - "You have to believe Troy" - Abed and Troy
Youtube GlCN7sLh6Gk
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reverse image search suggests that image made its first appearance in 2015.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
false

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/roa​d​-runner-tunnel-crash-rumor/

.

Fark user imageView Full Size

.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Reverse image search suggests that image made its first appearance in 2015.


A whole year before the dateline on the article.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember the first time this got greenlit. Which is pretty sad... I think my brain hates me for my freedoms.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: false

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/road​-runner-tunnel-crash-rumor/

.

[Fark user image 422x750]
.


And lots were fooled - Atlanta Journal Constitution, Jalopnik, and some tv station
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Candygram4Mongo: false

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/road​-runner-tunnel-crash-rumor/

.

[Fark user image 422x750]
.

And lots were fooled - Atlanta Journal Constitution, Jalopnik, and some tv station


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
roadsafetyguru.comView Full Size


And yes, it's painted.
 
