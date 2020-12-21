 Skip to content
 
(Bangkok Post)   Trump : that new COVID strain in the UK that is way more transmissible? Yeah we wont do anything to stop it from coming here   (bangkokpost.com) divider line
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We will never learn.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Please tell me people from the UK are being required to quarantine on arrival in the US. If not then we're already royally farked.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Idiots
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"I really don't believe we need to do that yet."

That's sort of like saying we don't need to install  a fire-alarm until the fire has gotten really bad.

NOW is exactly when we need to do that.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Idiots


No, no... everything is going according to plan. Just not America's plan.

The sabotage has been very succesful.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "I really don't believe we need to do that yet."

That's sort of like saying we don't need to install  a fire-alarm until the fire has gotten really bad.

NOW is exactly when we need to do that.


...after consulting with other members of the administration, we are now offering free flights from the UK in an effort to go HERD.  Sometimes, you just have to ride it.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Twitler is still trying to reverse the election he lost.  He doesn't give a rat's ass about the coronavirus. Never has.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The only question is whether or not he'll send someone to the UK to catch it and bring it back on PURPOSE.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Of course he can't ban Brits from coming over here.  It wouldn't be the white, I mean, the right thing to do.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Natural" herd immunity has always been the "strategy". Never forget that.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's no immediate personal/financial benefit for him to even pretend to care about this.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the new strain comprises some 62% of London cases already.  It's already over here
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtf.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will DonJohn isolate himself at Gitmo?
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: the new strain comprises some 62% of London cases already.  It's already over here


If that's true (I agree with you) and as evidenced by Thanksgiving, Americans travel for Christmas in same numbers, the January die off will likely be in 10k+/day.

Here is hoping it doesn't get past the northern firewall and infect Canukistan. We could do without that human emotional toll.

This is not good. Ignorance is making it even worse. Sigh.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He banned flights from China and you ungrateful assholes didn't give him any credit, so why should he ban more flights now? You should have clapped.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no point acting. By the time this hits America noticeably it'll be Biden's fault.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You Die!: We will never learn.



How close the election was is proof of that.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: the new strain comprises some 62% of London cases already.  It's already over here


Yes.  And also it was detected in Belgium around Thanksgiving at some point I think I heard.  Its absolutely here already.  But that doesn't mean their shouldn't be restrictions in place since we don't necessarily know just how widespread it is...
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whomever that military guy is that works for the WH was on with George yesterday.  When asked about this, he essentially said, "Eh, we've got a vaccine that is effective against that strain too.  So there is nothing to worry about."

That whole attitude is what got us into this mess.  And, yes, I do blame the entire government for not farking doing something about it.  They could have.  And they didn't.  And they won't.  Because they clearly want this to happen.  I'm not for for conspiracies.  But when you watch the entire government sit back and do nothing, when their course of action is clear and obvious, it is also clear an obvious that their lack of action is intentional.

Protect yourselves, people.  No one else is going to do it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bigger question is will we get an  honest answer as to the current vaccines being able to effectively work against the mutation.

It mutated at the spike protein that the vaccine worked against. There can't be a maybe if it has been detected here and the vaccine doesn't help, national mask mandate right away, and quit with the half measures
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: GardenWeasel: Idiots

No, no... everything is going according to plan. Just not America's plan.

The sabotage has been very succesful.


I bet Putin slaps his head on a daily basis for all the money Russia wasted on nukes, when all they needed was a roomful of hackers and a promise to build a skyscraper for some idiot.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, in three weeks we'll know it got into the UK from the US anyway.
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: Munden: the new strain comprises some 62% of London cases already.  It's already over here

Yes.  And also it was detected in Belgium around Thanksgiving at some point I think I heard.  Its absolutely here already.  But that doesn't mean their shouldn't be restrictions in place since we don't necessarily know just how widespread it is...


Detected here in The Netherlands as well. All ports, Uurotunnel and airports are closed to the UK
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bikerdiva: Wicked Chinchilla: Munden: the new strain comprises some 62% of London cases already.  It's already over here

Yes.  And also it was detected in Belgium around Thanksgiving at some point I think I heard.  Its absolutely here already.  But that doesn't mean their shouldn't be restrictions in place since we don't necessarily know just how widespread it is...

Detected here in The Netherlands as well. All ports, Uurotunnel and airports are closed to the UK


*Eurotunnel. Godver
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: You Die!: We will never learn.


How close the election was is proof of that.


The fact that 3 million more people can vote against you, or 8 million more people can vote for you, and you win the election by the same amount, shows America's system for choosing their President is irrevocably broken.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please tell me people from the UK are being required to quarantine on arrival in the US. If not then we're already royally farked.



If they have a foreign passport that yes, they are supposed to, is it being enforced...probably not.

Also if they are US citizens there is no 14-day required quarantine.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Whomever that military guy is that works for the WH was on with George yesterday.  When asked about this, he essentially said, "Eh, we've got a vaccine that is effective against that strain too.  So there is nothing to worry about."

That whole attitude is what got us into this mess.  And, yes, I do blame the entire government for not farking doing something about it.  They could have.  And they didn't.  And they won't.  Because they clearly want this to happen.  I'm not for for conspiracies.  But when you watch the entire government sit back and do nothing, when their course of action is clear and obvious, it is also clear an obvious that their lack of action is intentional.

Protect yourselves, people.  No one else is going to do it.


If you look at it long term, he's right.  The protein that is targeted by the vaccine is apparently present in the mutation.  Of course, taking this attitude will hospitalize and kill a lot of people since most people won't be vaccinated for quite a while.

That being said, the current strain is pretty contagious.  Acquittances caught it from a co-worker but before they were symptomatic, gave it to another group of friends when they saw each other at a restaurant and had a drink together at one of their tables.  For maybe 10 minutes.

/both couples are A-holes who kept going out to restaurants
//They have no concern about who they spread it to...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: dennysgod: You Die!: We will never learn.


How close the election was is proof of that.

The fact that 3 million more people can vote against you, or 8 million more people can vote for you, and you win the election by the same amount, shows America's system for choosing their President is irrevocably broken.


Maybe, but it shows that millions of people (including the people who didn't vote) are unqualified to vote.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Herd mentality" was a Freudian slip.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tell him it's China and he'll shut everything down.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Whomever that military guy is that works for the WH was on with George yesterday.  When asked about this, he essentially said, "Eh, we've got a vaccine that is effective against that strain too.  So there is nothing to worry about."

That whole attitude is what got us into this mess.  And, yes, I do blame the entire government for not farking doing something about it.  They could have.  And they didn't.  And they won't.  Because they clearly want this to happen.  I'm not for for conspiracies.  But when you watch the entire government sit back and do nothing, when their course of action is clear and obvious, it is also clear an obvious that their lack of action is intentional.

Protect yourselves, people.  No one else is going to do it.


Let's be honest. Retrumplicans wanted it this way nor government itself.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also.

Moving into the the spring before mass vaccination we could start to see whether or not people can be reinfected with a good number of survivors over a year from original infection. If it's like other coronaviruses we could see people's immunity declining.

And what happens when Trump gets reinfected when he is not president?
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By the end of the year, 1 out of every 1,000 Americans will have died of Covid.

There will never be any absolution for Trump supporters.
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: There can't be a maybe if it has been detected here and the vaccine doesn't help, national mask mandate right away, and quit with the half measures


A mask mandate isn't even a half measure.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dennysgod: If they have a foreign passport that yes, they are supposed to, is it being enforced...probably not.

Also if they are US citizens there is no 14-day required quarantine.


It's well known among epidemiologists that viruses are highly vulnerable to the warm glow of rugged individualism.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cnn white house covid spokesman

New variant is not more deadly, but may be more transmissable,

If more people can get it and it is same lethality, it is more deadly

Also "there is no reason to the the vaccine won't work against this variant"  what the hell is wrong with these people. If they don't know it should be treated like it won't work. Don't reassure people, people need to be scared sadly.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please tell me people from the UK are being required to quarantine on arrival in the US. If not then we're already royally farked.


I see what you did there.
 
Unemployedingreenland
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Bigger question is will we get an  honest answer as to the current vaccines being able to effectively work against the mutation.

It mutated at the spike protein that the vaccine worked against. There can't be a maybe if it has been detected here and the vaccine doesn't help, national mask mandate right away, and quit with the half measures


The really biggerer question is what's the next mutation going to bring?  Part of the reason why a pandemic needs to be stopped in its tracks is the potential for mutation.  Each and every time the virus replicates, there's a chance for a mutation that makes it more transmissible, more dangerous, more anything and everything.  Each new host provides trillions of opportunities for such a mutation to happen.  This new variant is already in the rear view mirror - it's the next variant that we need to be worried about.
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

freakay: Also.

Moving into the the spring before mass vaccination we could start to see whether or not people can be reinfected with a good number of survivors over a year from original infection. If it's like other coronaviruses we could see people's immunity declining.

And what happens when Trump gets reinfected when he is not president?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Don't reassure people, people need to be scared sadly.


I've been told by a Trumper friend that I'm a pussy for wearing a mask and...not going to my boxing gym.

'Maskless' is the new Harley-Davidson for the masculinity-deprived.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

freakay: Also.

Moving into the the spring before mass vaccination we could start to see whether or not people can be reinfected with a good number of survivors over a year from original infection. If it's like other coronaviruses we could see people's immunity declining.

And what happens when Trump gets reinfected when he is not president?


He fixes the cable?

Amidoinitrite?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

freakay: durbnpoisn: Whomever that military guy is that works for the WH was on with George yesterday.  When asked about this, he essentially said, "Eh, we've got a vaccine that is effective against that strain too.  So there is nothing to worry about."

That whole attitude is what got us into this mess.  And, yes, I do blame the entire government for not farking doing something about it.  They could have.  And they didn't.  And they won't.  Because they clearly want this to happen.  I'm not for for conspiracies.  But when you watch the entire government sit back and do nothing, when their course of action is clear and obvious, it is also clear an obvious that their lack of action is intentional.

Protect yourselves, people.  No one else is going to do it.

Let's be honest. Retrumplicans wanted it this way nor government itself.


It really does seem increasingly clear that this is true.  That they are actually trying to kill off a portion of the population.

They KNEW how dangerous and deadly this thing is long before it became a huge problem.  And it became a problem, they continued to push the narrative that there was nothing to worry about.  They allowed Trump to hold rallies multiple times in multiple states, with almost no precautions taken.  And at those rallies, they made everyone sign a waiver in case the got sick.

They haven't just ignored the pandemic.  They have actively done and allowed things that caused it to spread.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Trump stopped those two or three inbound Chinese flights that one time, so we really should give him a mulligan here.
 
OldJames
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please tell me people from the UK are being required to quarantine on arrival in the US. If not then we're already royally farked.


I would say please tell me nobody who has been in the UK recently is allowed here.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Munden: the new strain comprises some 62% of London cases already.  It's already over here

If that's true (I agree with you) and as evidenced by Thanksgiving, Americans travel for Christmas in same numbers, the January die off will likely be in 10k+/day.

Here is hoping it doesn't get past the northern firewall and infect Canukistan. We could do without that human emotional toll.

This is not good. Ignorance is making it even worse. Sigh.


A 72 hour ban from flights in to Canada from the UK starts Midnight tonight (a bit late, but hey it's something).
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dennysgod: fragMasterFlash: Please tell me people from the UK are being required to quarantine on arrival in the US. If not then we're already royally farked.


If they have a foreign passport that yes, they are supposed to, is it being enforced...probably not.

Also if they are US citizens there is no 14-day required quarantine.


Which is why stopping flights from the U.K. will be as effective as stopping flights from China.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
