 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Proof that the BLM movement is making a positive difference in our country: Kansas City Star openly apologizes for decades of racism   (nbcnews.com) divider line
8
    More: News  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 12:53 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never figured he was that type, but now that I see that haircut...

Fark user imageView Full Size


//kidding
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I came across a 1930's era edition of my tiny local town's police blotter report involving disturbance in a nearby Native American tribal neighborhood.

Dear God there were printed racial epitaphs that probably haven't been uttered by human mouths in decades.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My local supermarket hands your groceries to you in plastic bags reminding you to remember the reason for the season.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My local supermarket hands your groceries to you in plastic bags reminding you to remember the reason for the season.


... is the reason petrochemicals?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I came across a 1930's era edition of my tiny local town's police blotter report involving disturbance in a nearby Native American tribal neighborhood.

Dear God there were printed racial epitaphs that probably haven't been uttered by human mouths in decades.


Don't try to unsee it. That's the history of this nation all over. It's heart wrenching.
 
Corvus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My paper did that too. The same day they ran an article how in person workers need to go back to die of covid (who are disproportionately minorities) at work so that their almost all white business owners can make more money.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow.

My take on K.C., Mo (CSB). I loved it. It was the only place as a Californian I could walk into a Black-owned and operated place and order some of the best food on the planet. I am a Californian so I didn't give a plop who was what with huh as long as the food was good and man oh man that K.C. barbecue was intense. Now ...

I have that attitude so I see a new barbecue joint open in my home town Sacramento. Owner gives guy in front of me smackdab ribs. I got cold day-old crap. That NEVER would've happened in K.C.! Never.

So for the first time in my life I knew what it was like to be judged by my skin color. I walked up and said, "Dude, I spent time in Kansas City, I ain't fallin' for this or I'll just hustle back to Arthur Bryant's and show ya how it's DONE!"

Yeah that got a response. New rib plate, freshly smoked, extra beans.

I've dealt with racism both for being hated as a white guy and, name Curtis, thought of as a black guy.

/ Yup, I have had a difficult and confusing life.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And that means...what.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.