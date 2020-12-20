 Skip to content
(ELLE)   The journalist who blew up her life for Martin Shkreli: "A realization hit her. In the visitors' room, 'I told Martin I loved him. And he told me he loved me, too.' She asked if she could kiss him, and he said yes. The room smelled of chicken wings"   (elle.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2020 has been bad enough without needing to read about that little shiat
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spare me.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being the guy whose wife left him for Martin Shkreli.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Imagine being the guy whose wife left him for Martin Shkreli.


The only direction for him to go now is up.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a wild story and well worth reading in its entirety. It''s really damn sad. That poor women is delusional.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. That....manipulative.... asshat.

TLDR Version: She got obsessed with the Shkreli case, her husband confronted her about it, she divorced her husband and got suckered in by that piece of slime (yes, yes...I'm denigrating slime). Now, she's WAITING for his ass.

/ And, now, he stopped talking to her because he learned about that article.
 
donnielove [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman would thrive in a cult.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dramatization Of Their Honeymoon...

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is no accounting for taste.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ralphjr: Dramatization Of Their Honeymoon...

[Fark user image 387x237]

"They think they can eat chicken wings!?  They haven't seen ME eat chicken wings!"
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe this is just a ruse, so she can get hold of that Wu Tang album.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Why did Christie Smythe upend her life and stability for Martin Shkreli, one of the least-liked men in the world? "

Um. Because women are perfectly capable of being horrible human beings, too.  Sorry to break that one to you, Elle magazine.

/next up - 'poor melania trump: we must rescue her, quickly'
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...she says she has no regrets: "I'm happy here. I feel like I have purpose."

Well....so much for that.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Imagine being the guy whose wife left him for Martin Shkreli.


He's probably thinking he dodged a bullet there and is looking for a little less crazy in his next wife.

But for her part that's quite the delusional state.  She's crying out seeking to be validated.  Ain't going to happen.  The chances of ratfink hooking up with her when he gets out are slim and the chances of him dating her for over 3 months are zero.
 
fat_free
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, this dumb cluck married the Night Stalker after he was sentenced to die, soooo ....


MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Madaynun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Had to look at her picture to figure out she's just crazy.
 
soupafi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

donnielove: This woman would thrive in a cult.


As a leader or follower?
/more money as a leader
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Maybe this is just a ruse, so she can get hold of that Wu Tang album.


that actually makes sense. i'm on board.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People are f'n stupid.

No mystery there.

The end.
 
maldinero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice poppies.
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Jesus. That....manipulative.... asshat.

TLDR Version: She got obsessed with the Shkreli case, her husband confronted her about it, she divorced her husband and got suckered in by that piece of slime (yes, yes...I'm denigrating slime). Now, she's WAITING for his ass.

/ And, now, he stopped talking to her because he learned about that article.


Or more likely, she's attracted to a complete shiatbird because he's got that bad boy thing going for him. Which makes her shiatty too.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't even know what to write as an update to the site for this story.  That's bonkers.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This woman is a loser. I grew up with a mom like that. Bringing home a guy straight from a prison work camp. 14 years old and the guy living with us and fucming my mom was 20 years old.

I have nothing but disgust for her.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maldinero: Nice poppies.
[Fark user image 850x1062]


I have bad eyesight. When I saw this pic in the article, it looked like her dress was covered with Cleveland Browns football helmets.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This isn't sad. She knew what she was doing, and now she's writing a book about it.
It should be called "PharmaBro Holiday".

/I watched "Roman Holiday' for the first time a week ago.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Story does nothing but retells the standard trope of "woman falls in love with asshole/libertarian." It's just a bigger asshole/libertarian than usual, and he's locked up. If the guy from Making a Murderer can score from prison, so can Shrkeli
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let me guess, she frickin loves pills and thinks Shkreli will get her unfettered access to all the dreamy funtime meds she can handle?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

soupafi: donnielove: This woman would thrive in a cult.

As a leader or follower?
/more money as a leader


The recruiter/middle management who gets nothing substantive out of the relationship but is still fiercely loyal.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's the old adage that goes, "If they'll cheat for you, they'll cheat on you."

I think that applies here.  Ol' Marty is a big fat jackass.  If he treats other people so poorly, what makes this bint think he will treat her well?  A psychopath is a psychopath.

Am I the only female who doesn't get a raging ladyboner when she sees childish, broken men?
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/ChristieSmythe/st​a​tus/1340830402160828423

She's a little defensive this evening.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Ishkur: Maybe this is just a ruse, so she can get hold of that Wu Tang album.

that actually makes sense. i'm on board.


Personally, I wouldn't f*ck with that.
 
I_Can't_Reset_My_Password [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: maldinero: Nice poppies.
[Fark user image 850x1062]

I have bad eyesight. When I saw this pic in the article, it looked like her dress was covered with Cleveland Browns football helmets.


That makes two of us.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fat_free: Well, this dumb cluck married the Night Stalker after he was sentenced to die, soooo ....


[Fark user image image 225x225]


Maybe she just really wanted to be a widow? Or wanted to get married, but actually feared commitment.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why did Christie Smythe upend her life and stability for Martin Shkreli, one of the least-liked men in the world?

Pink Floyd - Money (Official Music Video)
Youtube -0kcet4aPpQ
 
WyDave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Joe Jackson - Is She Really Going Out With Him?
Youtube r8PScDbLdeQ
 
