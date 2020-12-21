 Skip to content
(Patch)   "Appeal Filed In Harvard Circumcision Case" is one of those headlines that leaves out details and is thus considerably more boring than its article   (patch.com) divider line
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he got cut off pretty quickly
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crumblecat: So he got cut off pretty quickly


Still no excuse for Yale
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to lose a foreskin is to wear it off.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh yummy foreskin.........
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It becomes far more interesting if you misread his name as "Chopper".
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And circumcision is stupid and pointless, even when done for religious reasons.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He wasn't wrong though about circumcision. Mutilation cult.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nobody expects the Harvard circumcision!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Remember....Universities are open to discourse and expressions of all types*

* As long as it doesn't offend anyone or any entity that might donate money..Or the
sensibilities of the administration..Then, may the lord have mercy on your soul...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

