(MSN)   Oh sweet summer child, no. Darling, sweet, naive little one, your slideshow is so precious, but still no way in hell the stupid ones are learning things   (msn.com) divider line
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I won't bother to list the things in TFA that I haven't learned, but I have learned not to care what people think of me when I'm wearing a do-rag to cover my ridiculous curly-kinky-male-pattern-baldness hair. Ditto not shaving: I've learned that, esp with a face mask, I can shave as seldom as once per week because nobody cares. I've also learned to enjoy videogames.

Mostly, I've come to appreciate having been in therapy for 20+ years for depression and anxiety. Shutdowns and isolation are very similar to depression and anxiety.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 1/21.
I've been exercising.
Everything else I already knew or have completely farked up.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
21. Sucking your own dick conspicuously absent from the list
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Identifying fake news

Ha!  Good one.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sideshow? No thanks.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or a slideshow. Farking autocorrect.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm familiar with doing everything on that list except for 'Making your own beauty treatments' well before '20. Does using kerosene and opossum lard as shampoo count?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This should have come out in April, back when someone might have considered doing some of that crap.  As it is ... no, I'm not learning to cut my hair, and I'm not learning to bake or whatever.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two-thirds of those things I've been doing for decades because I'm poor.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Two-thirds of those things I've been doing for decades because I'm poor.


This.

My new skills are Zoom, and how to disinfect groceries.

I already have plenty of experience fixing my own vehicles/house/meals.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Identifying fake news and managing time? Communication ha

How about procrastination, isolation, depression, drinking more at home
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah.... No. Between trying to keep my business afloat, guiding my kids through their schoolwork, and being them to their various additional appointments/therapy (11 and 8 yo), I have had no time for such lofty pursuits. I have less actually.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: OK So Amuse Me: Two-thirds of those things I've been doing for decades because I'm poor.

This.

My new skills are Zoom, and how to disinfect groceries.

I already have plenty of experience fixing my own vehicles/house/meals.


I did have to cut way back on the baking, we can't afford all new clothes for my hubby. Not that I don't understand, I have a weakness for freshly baked bread too. I can control myself, he can't seem to.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: Yeah I'm familiar with doing everything on that list except for 'Making your own beauty treatments' well before '20. Does using kerosene and opossum lard as shampoo count?


Pfft. You're kidding me. Really? Are you serious?!

Of COURSE kerosene and opossum lard count. What do you think we are? Savages?
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eltejon: Yeah.... No. Between trying to keep my business afloat, guiding my kids through their schoolwork, and being them to their various additional appointments/therapy (11 and 8 yo), I have had no time for such lofty pursuits. I have less actually.


Why do kids that age need therapy?  They're supposed to suffer until they can afford to pay for therapy themselves!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Two-thirds of those things I've been doing for decades because I'm poor.


I'm gonna dip my BAWLS in it
 
alice_600
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I did learn one thing. You all are a bunch of drunken sick twisted assholes...and I love you.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Spermbot: eltejon: Yeah.... No. Between trying to keep my business afloat, guiding my kids through their schoolwork, and being them to their various additional appointments/therapy (11 and 8 yo), I have had no time for such lofty pursuits. I have less actually.

Why do kids that age need therapy?  They're supposed to suffer until they can afford to pay for therapy themselves!


< hadusgoinginthefirsthalf.png >
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Or a slideshow. Farking autocorrect.


Yeah, don't pass up a sideshow. They're not usually much, but when they pay off....
 
