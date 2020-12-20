 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Travel and Leisure)   For all you homebound Druids out there, Stonehenge will livestream the winter solstice ceremonies tomorrow   (travelandleisure.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2020 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No link in the article. I went looking, because I obviously care for you, unlike Subby.

https://virtualtourlive.net/live/wint​e​r-solstice-2020/

2:24am, Eastern time.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hope it goes better than last year's event.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Happy day!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For all you homebound Druids out there, Stonehenge will livestream the winter solstice ceremonies tomorrow, be in danger of being crushed by a dwarf.

Fixt.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/englishherit​a​ge/posts/10158033587885748
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you are a member of People Against Goodness And Normalcy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Hope it goes better than last year's event.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 575x343]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: No link in the article. I went looking, because I obviously care for you, unlike Subby.

https://virtualtourlive.net/live/winte​r-solstice-2020/

2:24am, Eastern time.


Thank you.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.