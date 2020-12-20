 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   ♫My Maserati does 185, I hit a shed and now I can't drive♫   (koin.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of ArthurJackson's?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a Ghibli. I'm pretty sure it will not do 185. It might go around 185 miles between major repairs or engine overhauls, though. On a good day.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
God I hate that farkin song
 
jimpoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hammond!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aloha, OR - my hometown! Well, for my high school years, anyway.

/it's pronounced like "Aloa"
//not derived from the Hawaiian word
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's one of my favorite songs!
 
