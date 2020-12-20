 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Bad: man with COVID-19 lies and boards plane. Worse: he dies in mid-flight   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Worser: the guy who gave him CPR is now feeling sick.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
But, it's the Daily Fail... so now I doubt the existence of airplanes, United and Florida.

/ also, the dead guy is probably going to be upgraded to alive any minute
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So they threw his corpse and everything he touched off the plane, right?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mugato: So they threw his corpse and everything he touched off the plane, right?


Should have just shot it down, just to be sure....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Should have gone to the doctor. But nooooooo..... It's not as bad as you think.....
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It would cost the airlines about $100 to buy an infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter to screen passengers for symptoms at the gate. For somewhat more money they could collect saliva samples from each person and run a pooled rapid test (e.g. in batches of 10 samples, where a negative result clears everyone and a positive requires individual re-testing) before boarding. But it's evidently a better solution to add a "Do you have COVID?" question to the "Did you pack your own luggage? And are you a terrorist? You have to tell us if you are" questionnaire.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: It would cost the airlines about $100 to buy an infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter to screen passengers for symptoms at the gate. For somewhat more money they could collect saliva samples from each person and run a pooled rapid test (e.g. in batches of 10 samples, where a negative result clears everyone and a positive requires individual re-testing) before boarding. But it's evidently a better solution to add a "Do you have COVID?" question to the "Did you pack your own luggage? And are you a terrorist? You have to tell us if you are" questionnaire.


Because boarding a plane is way too quick as it is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mugato: Because boarding a plane is way too quick as it is.


There's plenty of time for screening while people are sitting at the gate waiting for the plane to arrive. Or do it at the same time that they're going through security.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: It would cost the airlines about $100 to buy an infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter to screen passengers for symptoms at the gate.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Not buying an infrared thermometer is cheaper.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Open the door, toss him out, close the door.

I fail to see the problem here.

/ kidding
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

iheartscotch: But, it's the Daily Fail... so now I doubt the existence of airplanes, United and Florida.

/ also, the dead guy is probably going to be upgraded to alive any minute


I also find myself doubting the existence of death.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yet my mom has been laying on the major guilt trips because I won't fly out for Christmas to see her. She read somewhere it's totally safe to fly. Being crammed into a small space for several hours, with people who don't wear their masks right or even intentionally not wear them by eating the entire flight, and lie about their symptoms, seems entirely safe.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The guy that gave him cpr said he was covered in his own sweat and the dead man's urine.  Later in the article it says they wiped the dead guy's seat down and sent the plane on its way.   I feel like the Daily Mail may have intentionally made it seem like the solution to "Dude pissed himself while dying of COVID" was wipe up and go, but I question just how much effort they actually put into it before returning that plane to service.  I can't imagine getting back on that flight to continue to LA.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well I hope his farking accomplice wife loses EVERY GOD DAMNED THING she still has except her life.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Walker: Worser: the guy who gave him CPR is now feeling sick.


he ate the fish!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: It would cost the airlines about $100 to buy an infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter to screen passengers for symptoms at the gate. For somewhat more money they could collect saliva samples from each person and run a pooled rapid test (e.g. in batches of 10 samples, where a negative result clears everyone and a positive requires individual re-testing) before boarding. But it's evidently a better solution to add a "Do you have COVID?" question to the "Did you pack your own luggage? And are you a terrorist? You have to tell us if you are" questionnaire.


They offer testing at Ft. Lauderdale airport for between $65 and $99.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Worser: the guy who gave him CPR is now feeling sick.


am worsten, to zombiis will soon be upon us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a big building with patients, but they're all full now.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Worser: the guy who gave him CPR is now feeling sick.


Worseworse: people in need of CPR are less likely to receive it, in part because of the lying prick who knowingly exposed not only an entire plane-load of people but also his would-be rescuer.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: It would cost the airlines about $100 to buy an infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter to screen passengers for symptoms at the gate.


Totally agree with this, and it should be compulsory for every airline.  My work has an infrared thermometer and they are very easy and fast to use.  It would add a few seconds to each check-in.
 
katod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mugato: Because boarding a plane is way too quick as it is.

There's plenty of time for screening while people are sitting at the gate waiting for the plane to arrive. Or do it at the same time that they're going through security.


Back in April, Emirates was the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for all passengers with results available within 10 minutes. The tests were conveniently done at the Group Check-in area of Dubai International Airport Terminal 3.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No amount of horror-in-potentia will persuade the average shmuck to err on the side of caution, so long as that caution even slightly inconveniences them. Far too many people are living with the aftermath of a handful of selfish farkers. It will only get worse from here.

/one such person living with the aftermath
//week 4 of lingering covid symptoms
///stay safe, happy and healthy during the holidays, fellow farkers
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'I spent the remainder of the flight covered in my own sweat and in that man's urine.'

United has finally come out of the vanilla closet and outed themselves as a service provider to the community of specialized interests.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

katod: Ivo Shandor: Mugato: Because boarding a plane is way too quick as it is.

There's plenty of time for screening while people are sitting at the gate waiting for the plane to arrive. Or do it at the same time that they're going through security.

Back in April, Emirates was the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for all passengers with results available within 10 minutes. The tests were conveniently done at the Group Check-in area of Dubai International Airport Terminal 3.


USA! USA! USA!

Totes #1 guys.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Live free and die!

MURICAH
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My favorite part of this whole situation is the airline deciding that he died of a heart attack, and putting all the passengers on other planes to continue their stupid, stupid journeys.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: My favorite part of this whole situation is the airline deciding that he died of a heart attack, and putting all the passengers on other planes to continue their stupid, stupid journeys.


...  wow.
 
minorshan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It would cost the airlines about $100 to buy an infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter to screen passengers for symptoms at the gate. For somewhat more money they could collect saliva samples from each person and run a pooled rapid test (e.g. in batches of 10 samples, where a negative result clears everyone and a positive requires individual re-testing) before boarding. But it's evidently a better solution to add a "Do you have COVID?" question to the "Did you pack your own luggage? And are you a terrorist? You have to tell us if you are" questionnaire.


No shiat. Simply taking a passenger's temperature would probably have screened this guy out if he was that sick.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

minorshan: Ivo Shandor: It would cost the airlines about $100 to buy an infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter to screen passengers for symptoms at the gate. For somewhat more money they could collect saliva samples from each person and run a pooled rapid test (e.g. in batches of 10 samples, where a negative result clears everyone and a positive requires individual re-testing) before boarding. But it's evidently a better solution to add a "Do you have COVID?" question to the "Did you pack your own luggage? And are you a terrorist? You have to tell us if you are" questionnaire.

No shiat. Simply taking a passenger's temperature would probably have screened this guy out if he was that sick.


This.

Temperature screening is far from perfect, but will quickly and cheaply catch cases like this one.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mugato:

Because boarding a plane is way too quick as it is.

anyone with plane travel familiarity knows to arrive early.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Should have gone to the doctor. But nooooooo..... It's not as bad as you think.....


Why the redundancy? The article already specified "man".
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't we keep armed fighter jets on standby for these situations?
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't this get a Florida tag?

Even if he was just leaving Florida, the Florida tag Trumps all.
 
