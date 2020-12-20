 Skip to content
 
(KEYT Santa Barbara)   Proof that someone had a crappier day than you: if you're dumpster diving, and you hear beeping, it's time to get out   (keyt.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man....came here for Men at work. Leaving satisficed, but disappointed i was beat to the punch.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But they were just taking out the trash.
 
Pinner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, those silly Freegans, not knowing the pick up schedule!
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know that city.

bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a trudging buddy who was once a homeless drunk.  He used to spend his nights in the dumpster behind a local pub, drinking the dregs out of the bottles they tossed in.

He says he had to leap out of the dumpster more than once after it had been hoisted by the garbage truck.

Dave detoxed on the floor of an AA clubhouse not long after that.  The club was across the ally behind the very same pub.  It probably saved his life.

Now he's a pillar of the recovery community.  Dave has saved countless lives since then.
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If it's a weekly commercial dumpster, they're loaded from the front. No warning beeps.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Agrees, Subby
 
