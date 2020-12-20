 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   In fairness, thirty days ago was back in simpler times, when why burying 16 million mink at the source of drinking water was a bad idea was not fully understood   (ndtv.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I finally parsed this headline.

Jeepers.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh I forgot about this.

Hey wait, is the 'mutant mink strain' the same as the new variant that's in the UK?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Oh I forgot about this.

Hey wait, is the 'mutant mink strain' the same as the new variant that's in the UK?


Apparently yes and no.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The corpses should have been cremated.  Problem solved.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh... great. Danes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now a bill that would ban mink husbandry until 2022 is set to become law on Monday.

What!? I hadn't heard about this!  We were set to marry on Tuesday!
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the experts said it was ok and everyone who said otherwise was just spreading misinformation!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 20 years we'll all look back on this and laugh.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For fark's sake Denmark! Norway runs almost the entirety of their power grid on garbage incinerators! They literally have to import garbage sometimes! Pay them to burn them!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next year? Won't they be pretty much completely decomposed by then?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Okay, I finally parsed this headline.

Jeepers.


Manky Mink Make Danes' Drinks Stink
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Next year? Won't they be pretty much completely decomposed by then?


Not if the earth is frozen
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: In 20 years we'll all look back on this and laugh.


As the Zombie Mink army marches on the last stronghold of the survivors.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Next year? Won't they be pretty much completely decomposed by then?


[involved mink joke setup]

Dead as vaudeville.

[gales of laughter]
 
Xzano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This was covered in another fark thread. but here we go again.

Dear Denmark if you are ever looking to dispose of 16 million corpses in a single go and need a say "final solution" to the problem, feel free to consult w/ us.

Sincerely the Germans.

/ Seriously they fubared this by not putting in a proper incineration system.
// this would be comical if it weren't for the dire consequences waiting in the wings.
 
Tex570
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: The corpses should have been cremated.  Problem solved.


Seriously, "kill it with fire" is a go to expression for a reason. There's a whole lot of expense/work in the future that could have been avoided with a few matches and fuel.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Now a bill that would ban mink husbandry until 2022 is set to become law on Monday.

What!? I hadn't heard about this!  We were set to marry on Tuesday!



This made me laugh at an inappropriate volume and length of time lol
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Okay, I finally parsed this headline.

Jeepers.


I don't understand.  How what was the problem was with the headline?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tex570: Chief Superintendent Lookout: The corpses should have been cremated.  Problem solved.

Seriously, "kill it with fire" is a go to expression for a reason. There's a whole lot of expense/work in the future that could have been avoided with a few matches and fuel.


Fire makes it pure
🔥

/This is a fairly basic concept
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jeebus. This is the story which keeps on giving.
What is this now Pet Semetary 5: Return of the Minks ?
/damn you Danes...just send your foul fur coat creatures into the sun and be done with it
 
Bruscar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


That entire situation is beyond disgusting. There's eating and most of my family eats meat. Then, there's breeding, raising, and electrocuting animals for fashion. It's a Melania Trump "I Really Don't Care, Do You" celebration of cruelty.
 
mononymous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's worse than 16 million dead mink?

Having to dig them up again.

What's worse than that?

The smell.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: For fark's sake Denmark! Norway runs almost the entirety of their power grid on garbage incinerators! They literally have to import garbage sometimes! Pay them to burn them!


I doubt the Finns wanted anything to do with crazy mutant mink Covid, they've done pretty well with this whole thing and would like it to stay that way.
 
