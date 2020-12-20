 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   It's like rain, on your wedding day. It's like a fire destroying your home three days after you let your insurance coverage lapse   (tmj4.com)
posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2020 at 9:35 PM



fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car got stolen the ONE time my GF took it to work with thousands of dollars worth of musical gear in the trunk a WEEK after my insurance expired.

mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a Dorf may look like.
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who would have thought "it figures?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice house you have there. Be a real shame if something happened to it after the insurance lapsed.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You oughta know what's going to happen next.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Feel bad for the cat.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unlike the song, that actually is ironic
 
flemardo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fusillade762: My car got stolen the ONE time my GF took it to work with thousands of dollars worth of musical gear in the trunk a WEEK after my insurance expired.

/csb


That's what she said. Seriously though I'd be a little suspicious but maybe I'm being a butthole and she's a good person.
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: fark gofundme


More like  "F*ck. Go fund me."
 
go140point6
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 As Alex watched the home burn, he called the insurance company, who he said told him the coverage on the home had expired three days ago.

"And I had to give that news to my parents," Alex said. "I held off for a little while."

Pretty sure your parents knew the insurance lapsed, else who is paying for it year after year?
 
