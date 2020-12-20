 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A terrifying montage of alcohol abuse   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has probably spilled more than that down her throat at the start of each shift
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This person is not employable.
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's just get this out of the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, this is alcohol abuse.

drunk guy breaks into liquor store
Youtube Pe-tI61Ve14
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This, too.

Man smashing bottles at store
Youtube 7Y0wJ3MM2iE
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are all staged.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How much of that breakage is just "I hate my f**king job and the boss is a d**k" aggression?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What is "a typical day on Fark"?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: [Fark user image image 425x287]

What is "a typical day on Fark"?


No one on Fark wastes a drop of alcohol. Ever.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't think I would see something so horrible.  It sent chills down my spine.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To me Alcohol abuse is when ya spill yer drink more than once............
 
