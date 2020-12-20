 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   I'm beginning to see a bit of a pattern here Yuri   (foxnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stabbing and defenestration? What the hell did he do?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Putin's daughter get the vaccine? 💉
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He plummet off of his balcony into hail of bullets. How silly of him!
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He have heart attack and fell out of window onto exploding bomb, and was run over in shooting accident. Nasty business.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guess the murderer likes the socially distant life that much he wants to make sure it goes on forever.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huh. Stabbed, in his underwear, after a scuffle with another person, and the subsequent 14-story plummet is being viewed as a possible homicide?

What, was the cop that questioned Conor MacLeod leading the investigation?

"So you want to hear a theory? You went up to that apartment to buy this sword from that guy... what's his name?"
"I don't know. You tell me."
"Okay, his name's Alexander Kagansky. You fought about the price, stabbed him, and pushed him over the railing."
"Want to hear another theory? This Kagansky was so upset... about the lousy bear wrestling tonight... in a fit of depression, he stabbed himself and jumped."
"That's not funny, Ivan."
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Small detail: he was working on covid-19 vaccine in Scotland where he's lived for 13 years. Maybe 007 got him for the new virus strain.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
was in his underwear when he fell to his death from his 14th-floor apartment

There's buzzards down in Gorky Square. He's lying in his underwear.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: was in his underwear when he fell to his death from his 14th-floor apartment

There's buzzards down in Gorky Square. He's lying in his underwear.


Oh, very nice.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
another covid related death...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: He have heart attack and fell out of window onto exploding bomb, and was run over in shooting accident. Nasty business.
[Fark user image 273x212]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Pfft. Amateur."
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Small detail: he was working on covid-19 vaccine in Scotland where he's lived for 13 years. Maybe 007 got him for the new virus strain.


Interesting, 'cause I was wondering about those Western looking stickers on his laptop.
If I was investigating, I'd look into the "Glorious Yogic Awakening" sticker, because, believe it or not, that phrase isn't found on google.
HOWEVER,...*dramatic music* if you see the bolded first letters of those words, the abbreviation "GYA" actually exists, and it's for something called the "Global Young Academy".
Interestingly enough, it's supposed to be for an association of young scientists, 200 strong, based in Berlin.
Get this, it has the same logo on that laptop.

The Covid link just makes it that much more interesting.

If I was to guess, I'd say someone related to the association and/or his research felt that he didn't play nice so decided to act in Russia and make it look like a Russian hit.

/less probability: he wasn't sharing his COVID knowledge with his comrades and they were arrogant about how obvious this was or wanted to send a message.
 
