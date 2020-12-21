 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   British barrister mistaken for defendant as he was over the legal melanin limit to sit outside the dock   (theguardian.com) divider line
Gilligann
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Register to read a Guardian article? lol
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lawyering while black? That's court fees.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe that's the reason barristers wear wigs.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So...this isn't a repeat from September?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/30/wo​r​ld/europe/alexandra-wilson-barrister.h​tml

Noted.
 
englaja
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: So...this isn't a repeat from September?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/30/wor​ld/europe/alexandra-wilson-barrister.h​tml

Noted.


Nope. It's a little.... systemic.

I am beginning suspect that the following individual, one Eddie Booth, is in charge of the courtrooms in Britain, but he'd never submit to being a Tory.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hums the Love Thy Neighbour theme
/Rudolph Walker was great in this as Bill Reynolds, gave ten times as good as he got
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

englaja: Unrepentant Fool: So...this isn't a repeat from September?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/30/wor​ld/europe/alexandra-wilson-barrister.h​tml

Noted.

Nope. It's a little.... systemic.

I am beginning suspect that the following individual, one Eddie Booth, is in charge of the courtrooms in Britain, but he'd never submit to being a Tory.

[Fark user image image 425x405]

/hums the Love Thy Neighbour theme
/Rudolph Walker was great in this as Bill Reynolds, gave ten times as good as he got


Forgot to mention the previous episode was mentioned in the article.
 
