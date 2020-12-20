 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   UPS truckers talk about the most important loads they've hauled in careers spanning decades - trailers full of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and a whole lot of dust   (wdrb.com) divider line
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even if they're not involved, every UPS trucker is going to be telling "yeah that was me who brought your vaccine" stories to get tail at bars for the next five years, it's gonna work, and they're gonna deserve it anyway.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Even if they're not involved, every UPS trucker is going to be telling "yeah that was me who brought your vaccine" stories to get tail at bars for the next five years, it's gonna work, and they're gonna deserve it anyway.


"Yeah, not to brag but I was the first man through the door on Wheel Team 6."
 
