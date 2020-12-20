 Skip to content
"All of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone. " - Blaise Pascal, 1654   (theguardian.com)
posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2020 at 9:17 PM



lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yup.

Most people never learned to be alone with themselves. And when they are forced to, they go insane real farking quick.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ASKING ALEXANDRIA - Alone In A Room (Official Music Video)
Youtube 4cHb8AJDR5Y
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems more like an "apathy destroys civilizations" issue. But I hear ya, subbs.

/goes back to couch to silently imagine a pair of tiddays
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alone in a quiet room is how I spent 2020 so far.

It wasn't much worse than 2019, really.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll be in my bunk."

-- Onan
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back when I was homeless, one of the places I'd sleep was in the rafters of a building just off-campus (I'd literally faced the "tuition or a roof over my head" decision). One of the major annoyances was that if I had to go to the bathroom, I had to climb back down, go to the bathroom, and leave it spotless. Also, I had to go in after about 8 pm and get out before 5 am. I was a very deep sleeper, and had to snake an extension cord down to a hallway to power my alarm clock every night. Then there was showering in the gym, visiting with friends who were holding a few boxes of my stuff, and the gradual selling-off of my personal possessions over the course of the semester. But I farking graduated, and I fully own that.

Since March, I've been stuck in my house with plumbing, a kitchen (including a refrigerator), multiple computers, multiple tablets, legal weed, cable TV, Blu-Rays, and an ancient Xbox 360 that I got hold of. There is simply no comparison.

// I eventually got night jobs where the day employees didn't mind when they found me sleeping.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark that....COVID fatigue is real.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can't imagine how people managed this 100 years ago. Weren't there only like four TV channels back then?
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We owe our success to the same phenomenon.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.
 
tasteme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm afraid of dying alone. Good thing I have my pilot's license.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.


Are you just copying and pasting that at this point?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Spending time alone is how I thrive.  I get antsy and cranky when I have to deal with too many people (more than two at a time) for longer than a few hours.  The people I work with have learned to leave me alone unless they have to talk to me for work related stuff.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I can't imagine how people managed this 100 years ago. Weren't there only like four TV channels back then?


It was a dark time.  The only channels were TNN, Bravo (which only showed musicals), A&E (which only showed ballet and theater), and TLC (which stood for The Learning Channel instead of its current name, Terrible Life Choices).  The Donner Party went mad from this.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.


Quite clearly the peasants have been partying or at least not staying home, as evidenced by the current case numbers.

/peasant
//stayed home
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the elites like Juice Newton can party at the laundromat while the pheasants phone home.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mofa: Back when I was homeless, one of the places I'd sleep was in the rafters of a building just off-campus (I'd literally faced the "tuition or a roof over my head" decision). One of the major annoyances was that if I had to go to the bathroom, I had to climb back down, go to the bathroom, and leave it spotless. Also, I had to go in after about 8 pm and get out before 5 am. I was a very deep sleeper, and had to snake an extension cord down to a hallway to power my alarm clock every night. Then there was showering in the gym, visiting with friends who were holding a few boxes of my stuff, and the gradual selling-off of my personal possessions over the course of the semester. But I farking graduated, and I fully own that.

Since March, I've been stuck in my house with plumbing, a kitchen (including a refrigerator), multiple computers, multiple tablets, legal weed, cable TV, Blu-Rays, and an ancient Xbox 360 that I got hold of. There is simply no comparison.

// I eventually got night jobs where the day employees didn't mind when they found me sleeping.


This all sounds wildly more difficult and complicated and stressful than the social awkwardness of couch surfing?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Donner Party went mad from this.


Serves them right. The spot was called Donner Summit... like that wasn't a clue?
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In other words, if you wish to leave a Tier Four area, you must be wealthy enough to pay a fee.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Rapmaster2000: The Donner Party went mad from this.

Serves them right. The spot was called Donner Summit... like that wasn't a clue?


They should have used Donner Pass. It was right there.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mofa: Back when I was homeless, one of the places I'd sleep was in the rafters of a building just off-campus (I'd literally faced the "tuition or a roof over my head" decision). One of the major annoyances was that if I had to go to the bathroom, I had to climb back down, go to the bathroom, and leave it spotless. Also, I had to go in after about 8 pm and get out before 5 am. I was a very deep sleeper, and had to snake an extension cord down to a hallway to power my alarm clock every night. Then there was showering in the gym, visiting with friends who were holding a few boxes of my stuff, and the gradual selling-off of my personal possessions over the course of the semester. But I farking graduated, and I fully own that.

Since March, I've been stuck in my house with plumbing, a kitchen (including a refrigerator), multiple computers, multiple tablets, legal weed, cable TV, Blu-Rays, and an ancient Xbox 360 that I got hold of. There is simply no comparison.

// I eventually got night jobs where the day employees didn't mind when they found me sleeping.


Science buildings have proper showers nowadays, not just the emergency thing in the hall where you pull the cord.

There was a time when I was sleeping in the shared office and showering in the lab facility.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alvin Lucier - I Am Sitting In A Room
Youtube fAxHlLK3Oyk
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.

Are you just copying and pasting that at this point?


He must be, because he never gets upset over any other politician breaking the rules.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm an introvert. I love sitting in a room by myself, preferably pants-less.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.


im-media.voltron.voanews.comView Full Size


Scenes from an EU summit in mid December. Macron later developed COVID-19 and managed to infect others there.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.


Is he really elite, or do you have some kind of inferiority complex?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.

Are you just copying and pasting that at this point?


Nope.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brutal Equation
Youtube g4IHiXsCZUM
 
zerkalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
masakuraya.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gnosis301: The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.

Is he really elite, or do you have some kind of inferiority complex?


No and no....why do you think I had that word in quotes?
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.

Quite clearly the peasants have been partying or at least not staying home, as evidenced by the current case numbers.

/peasant
//stayed home


Apparently all the people in the middle of the country decided to stay home this Thanksgiving, despite living in states with looser restrictions, while those people living in coastal states all defied the CDC's advice and visited Grandma.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Or perhaps it's a seasonal virus and it's just doing what seasonal viruses do.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: In other words, if you wish to leave a Tier Four area, you must be wealthy enough to pay a fee.


A couple in my family are millionaires and yup. For them its no big deal. They are paying thousands of $ to go on vacation and escape the lockdown.

Lockdowns are only for poor people.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: gnosis301: The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.

Is he really elite, or do you have some kind of inferiority complex?

No and no....why do you think I had that word in quotes?


Then why bring it up?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yup.

Most people never learned to be alone with themselves. And when they are forced to, they go insane real farking quick.


Humans are a social species. If you evolved beyond, congrats of being a genetic deviant. But since you are sharing your voice on the internet, you are only technically correct.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bungles: mofa: Back when I was homeless, one of the places I'd sleep was in the rafters of a building just off-campus (I'd literally faced the "tuition or a roof over my head" decision). One of the major annoyances was that if I had to go to the bathroom, I had to climb back down, go to the bathroom, and leave it spotless. Also, I had to go in after about 8 pm and get out before 5 am. I was a very deep sleeper, and had to snake an extension cord down to a hallway to power my alarm clock every night. Then there was showering in the gym, visiting with friends who were holding a few boxes of my stuff, and the gradual selling-off of my personal possessions over the course of the semester. But I farking graduated, and I fully own that.

Since March, I've been stuck in my house with plumbing, a kitchen (including a refrigerator), multiple computers, multiple tablets, legal weed, cable TV, Blu-Rays, and an ancient Xbox 360 that I got hold of. There is simply no comparison.

// I eventually got night jobs where the day employees didn't mind when they found me sleeping.

This all sounds wildly more difficult and complicated and stressful than the social awkwardness of couch surfing?


You knew people with couches? Well, excuuuuuuuse me, Mr. Rothschild.

// It was a pride thing, and I was already imposing on people in order to have a mailing address.
 
lilistonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Big Country - Alone
Youtube OY9_EgQ30XY
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: CitizenReserveCorps: The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.

Quite clearly the peasants have been partying or at least not staying home, as evidenced by the current case numbers.

/peasant
//stayed home

Apparently all the people in the middle of the country decided to stay home this Thanksgiving, despite living in states with looser restrictions, while those people living in coastal states all defied the CDC's advice and visited Grandma.

[Fark user image 850x605]
Or perhaps it's a seasonal virus and it's just doing what seasonal viruses do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Cornelius Dribble: CitizenReserveCorps: The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.

Quite clearly the peasants have been partying or at least not staying home, as evidenced by the current case numbers.

/peasant
//stayed home

Apparently all the people in the middle of the country decided to stay home this Thanksgiving, despite living in states with looser restrictions, while those people living in coastal states all defied the CDC's advice and visited Grandma.

[Fark user image 850x605]
Or perhaps it's a seasonal virus and it's just doing what seasonal viruses do.

[Fark user image 850x699]


My map is based on Worldometer's daily new case data since Sept. 22.

Where did your numbers come from?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great quote, Subby. +1
 
Liadan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: lolmao500: Yup.

Most people never learned to be alone with themselves. And when they are forced to, they go insane real farking quick.

Humans are a social species. If you evolved beyond, congrats of being a genetic deviant. But since you are sharing your voice on the internet, you are only technically correct.


There's also a world of difference between being truly ALONE with complete control of your space; and being confined with two or three people, having the same conversations and compromises over-and-over-and-over.

Then there's the madness of attempting to be productive and maintaining an office schedule under either of these conditions.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile, the "elites" like Gavin Newsom can party at French Laundry while the peasants are told to stay at home.

"We're in this together" my ass.


Anyone who uses someone else's hypocrisy to justify doing the wrong thing is as big an asshole as the hypocrite.
 
