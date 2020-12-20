 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   International flights are filled with solo babies, much as intergalactic flights are filled with Solo babies   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Holy crap. Can't even imagine being on a plane with 41 screaming babies.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can't be accused of kidnapping if you're mailing the kids.

Taps temple thoughtfully.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: [Fark user image 400x267]


customaniacs.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do Solo Babies shoot first?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Holy crap. Can't even imagine being on a plane with 41 screaming babies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xzano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
not sure why the giggity tab subby.

sad, strange, news, breaking news; but definitely not giggity.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sad as the circumstances are that warrant such seperation, can you even  imagine being on a flight full of unaccompanied babies?

Babies do not handle flights well even with full on supervision. This is awful for every baby and every adult involved - parents dreading what their baby will experience, the relatives awaiting the baby, and the poor adults experiencing the baby's horror during the journey.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: Sad as the circumstances are that warrant such seperation, can you even  imagine being on a flight full of unaccompanied babies?

Babies do not handle flights well even with full on supervision. This is awful for every baby and every adult involved - parents dreading what their baby will experience, the relatives awaiting the baby, and the poor adults experiencing the baby's horror during the journey.


Heck, forget supervision. Just love and attention in a scary new place full of smells and noise. :(
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Holy crap. Can't even imagine being on a plane with 41 screaming babies.


Until Covid, I flew 80-100K miles per year for the last ten years, most of them over the Pacific. I'll take the babies over the self-entitled "adults". At least the babies are halfway fun and cute.

/And for a cross-Pacific flight, it's at least a 787 or A330... plenty of space.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

