 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Crooks & Liars)   Hot tamales from a grateful grandma? Absolutely   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
36
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

944 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 20 Dec 2020 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There was a woman who sold tamales in front of a local store near me, haven't had any in 9 months

/and the tamales too
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Handmade tamales by someone who knows what the hell they're doing are absolute amazeballs.

Now I want some tamales. We usually have them on Christmas Eve, but f*ck this year/pandemic/assholes who can't quarantine right and keep this sh*t going.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hot Tamales song
Youtube TKoZrhtZfMI
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mom is making green chile tamales this week for x-mas. They're soooooo good!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TKoZrhtZ​fMI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


They're Red Hot
Youtube G-83fZi-JB8
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love tamales.
I wish I'd never seen them made.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abuela tamales are the *best* tamales.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Handmade tamales by someone who knows what the hell they're doing are absolute amazeballs.

Now I want some tamales. We usually have them on Christmas Eve, but f*ck this year/pandemic/assholes who can't quarantine right and keep this sh*t going.


Absolutely! My mouth is watering just thinking about them.

/corn husks are mandatory
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is no greater gift than the gift of tamales
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stibium: scottydoesntknow: Handmade tamales by someone who knows what the hell they're doing are absolute amazeballs.

Now I want some tamales. We usually have them on Christmas Eve, but f*ck this year/pandemic/assholes who can't quarantine right and keep this sh*t going.

Absolutely! My mouth is watering just thinking about them.

/corn husks are mandatory


Is it a tamale if it doesn't have corn husk
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tamales can't be made in batches smaller than hundreds.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked a couple of places where people would bring in genuine grandma-made tamales to sell for $1. It was always an exciting day.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I've worked a couple of places where people would bring in genuine grandma-made tamales to sell for $1. It was always an exciting day.


Oh how I miss the dude that came to my job with a Colman ice chest filled with tacos.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Stibium: scottydoesntknow: Handmade tamales by someone who knows what the hell they're doing are absolute amazeballs.

Now I want some tamales. We usually have them on Christmas Eve, but f*ck this year/pandemic/assholes who can't quarantine right and keep this sh*t going.

Absolutely! My mouth is watering just thinking about them.

/corn husks are mandatory

Is it a tamale if it doesn't have corn husk


Tamales sold in cans or jars don't have husks. I've never tried them.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: waxbeans: Stibium: scottydoesntknow: Handmade tamales by someone who knows what the hell they're doing are absolute amazeballs.

Now I want some tamales. We usually have them on Christmas Eve, but f*ck this year/pandemic/assholes who can't quarantine right and keep this sh*t going.

Absolutely! My mouth is watering just thinking about them.

/corn husks are mandatory

Is it a tamale if it doesn't have corn husk

Tamales sold in cans or jars don't have husks. I've never tried them.

[i.pinimg.com image 499x375]


Ewwwwwwwwwwwwww.
When I become a billionaire I'm going to buy those companies up and dismantle them.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Tamales can't be made in batches smaller than hundreds.


Christ you're not kidding... I've made them by hand ONCE and it took me pretty much all night as I was doing it by myself. And that was just for dinner.

I've never had actual authentic tamales done by hand. I've found a pretty darn good frozen brand from Texas I can get from Grocery Outlet, but I'd imagine they're crap compared to the real deal.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want a farking tamale.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So shines a good deed in a weary world.  Abuela is badass.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be a euphemism.

That would have been great.

I guess tamales are good though.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hot Tamales : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube xJk4ozazAQo
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tamales are definitely SUPPOSED to be a special occasion food..Like Christmas/New Years kinda thing..
Unfortunately a lot of people view them as an anytime thing...Then they die of obesity and heart congestion
from all the lard!

/not being a Debbie Downer
// Really
/// layers of corn
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We made probably 500 or so tamales this year while Grandpa was in his last few days a few rooms away.  It was a nice way to bond with family while staying close to Gramps.  Yes, he passed away last week.  He got to his 101st birthday, though.  That was a great day.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Stibium: scottydoesntknow: Handmade tamales by someone who knows what the hell they're doing are absolute amazeballs.

Now I want some tamales. We usually have them on Christmas Eve, but f*ck this year/pandemic/assholes who can't quarantine right and keep this sh*t going.

Absolutely! My mouth is watering just thinking about them.

/corn husks are mandatory

Is it a tamale if it doesn't have corn husk


you have a good point. and as long as you wear a hat no one will notice.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: Abuela tamales are the *best* tamales.


Absolutely.
Best. Grandma. Ever.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Tamales are definitely SUPPOSED to be a special occasion food..Like Christmas/New Years kinda thing..
Unfortunately a lot of people view them as an anytime thing...Then they die of obesity and heart congestion
from all the lard!

/not being a Debbie Downer
// Really
/// layers of corn


Like I want to see the Depends stage of life.
Or the diminished mental capacity stage.
Or the I don't want your old man balls dude, stage.
Or the eating cat food stage.
Please someone get me some Delia's tamales.
It'd be one less liberal for you to worry about.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

McGrits: Tamales can't be made in batches smaller than hundreds.


It's also immoral to try
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Iczer: McGrits: Tamales can't be made in batches smaller than hundreds.

Christ you're not kidding... I've made them by hand ONCE and it took me pretty much all night as I was doing it by myself. And that was just for dinner.

I've never had actual authentic tamales done by hand. I've found a pretty darn good frozen brand from Texas I can get from Grocery Outlet, but I'd imagine they're crap compared to the real deal.


I have been part of the tamale assembly line a couple of times. I was rather good at rolling. Yay college!

Have you ever seen video of a tamale factory? The first time I saw them use a concrete trowel to spread the masa was 'mind blown'.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Trader Joe's ones aren't too bad. I guess. Sometimes the sig other gets them from clients at xmas time, that's the score. (but not this year) You can find pretty good ones being sold here in Austin too. https://www.austinchronicle.com/​daily/​food/2020-12-16/where-to-get-your-tama​le-fix-in-austin-this-holiday-season/
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to learn to make homemade tamales.  I'm not afraid of the work involved.

But everyone I've asked, the ones who know how, all look at me doubtfully... as if the balding white man is guero loco.  (No, just guero hambriento.  This skinny ass white boy can put away some tamales.)

Or else they laugh and say "Nope.  Not doing that again except at gunpoint."  It must be laborious.

I'll have to settle for the frozen ones.  Agreed that TJ's are decent... if a little small.

Dammit.  Now I need to go to Trader Joes.

And Walgreens.  Walgreens is the only place in town that sells my favorite canned enchilada sauce.
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
That shiat rocks on tamales.
 
ybishop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: I've always wanted to learn to make homemade tamales.  I'm not afraid of the work involved.

But everyone I've asked, the ones who know how, all look at me doubtfully... as if the balding white man is guero loco.  (No, just guero hambriento.  This skinny ass white boy can put away some tamales.)

Or else they laugh and say "Nope.  Not doing that again except at gunpoint."  It must be laborious.

I'll have to settle for the frozen ones.  Agreed that TJ's are decent... if a little small.

Dammit.  Now I need to go to Trader Joes.

And Walgreens.  Walgreens is the only place in town that sells my favorite canned enchilada sauce.
[i5.walmartimages.com image 205x205]That shiat rocks on tamales.


😠
 
Lifeless
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: And Walgreens.  Walgreens is the only place in town that sells my favorite canned enchilada sauce.
[i5.walmartimages.com image 205x205]That shiat rocks on tamales.


No wonder nobody wants to teach you.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ooh, so much hate for TexMex!
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: I've always wanted to learn to make homemade tamales.  I'm not afraid of the work involved.

But everyone I've asked, the ones who know how, all look at me doubtfully... as if the balding white man is guero loco.  (No, just guero hambriento.  This skinny ass white boy can put away some tamales.)

Or else they laugh and say "Nope.  Not doing that again except at gunpoint."  It must be laborious.

I'll have to settle for the frozen ones.  Agreed that TJ's are decent... if a little small.

Dammit.  Now I need to go to Trader Joes.

And Walgreens.  Walgreens is the only place in town that sells my favorite canned enchilada sauce.
[i5.walmartimages.com image 205x205]That shiat rocks on tamales.


Stop with the canned enchilada sauce please:

https://www.mexicanplease.com/homemad​e​-enchilada-sauce/
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hot tamales are a delta thing, no Angeleno abuela is going to be making those...
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lifeless: bughunter: And Walgreens.  Walgreens is the only place in town that sells my favorite canned enchilada sauce.
[i5.walmartimages.com image 205x205]That shiat rocks on tamales.

No wonder nobody wants to teach you.


Exactly.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.