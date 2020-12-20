 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Looks like the UK is doing a brexit from the entire world   (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Sweden says you done f@ed up, you really done f@ed up.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

coffeetime: When Sweden says you done f@ed up, you really done f@ed up.


When Spain does the same, the howls of rage from England will be epic.  When the English realize they can't go 'rona-spreading in Spain for holiday, that will be fun to watch.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What, did the other countries ban straight bananas as well?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So I'm guessing my January trip to London is canceled?
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The US and Canada need to do this ASAP.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know, just today I was starting to wonder if I have been overreacting to this COVID situation. I haven't gone anywhere expect work and Publix for months now. I see people out living their maskless lives, and I started wondering "Maybe I just need to start getting out".
Reading this makes me realize I'm doing everything right and I'm keeping myself safe. I cannot let my guard down.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: So I'm guessing my January trip to London is canceled?


Yes.

/And depending on where you're from yourself, it would have been canceled months ago, since most of the European borders have been closed to non-EU travelers for months now.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This shiat's getting old, can we fast forward to June already and see if it's resolved? uhg.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: The US and Canada need to do this ASAP.


I don't know about the US but anyone coming into Canada needs have to have a quarantine plan and stick to it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do we have any news about this mutation in terms of severity, infectiousness, and effectiveness of the vaccine(s) against it? There have been some rumblings that it may be more infectious, but AFAIK the mutations are not in the spike protein and the vaccine should still be effective.
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oy, bloody 'ell.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Excelsior: AllCatsAreBeautiful: So I'm guessing my January trip to London is canceled?

Yes.

/And depending on where you're from yourself, it would have been canceled months ago, since most of the European borders have been closed to non-EU travelers for months now.


I'd place a wager that this mutation is already here and the Donnie will not shut the border to UK air travel.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Current Farking ad on mobile: 'Live Work USA'

Finalist in 'advertisement of the year'...
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what this is going to do to the Champions League.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Do we have any news about this mutation in terms of severity, infectiousness, and effectiveness of the vaccine(s) against it? There have been some rumblings that it may be more infectious, but AFAIK the mutations are not in the spike protein and the vaccine should still be effective.


There is no more news than what you have just mentioned. It will be months before more is known. Also, it is not the first variant. It will not be the last either. Take it at face value and carry on. It's just news.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's like The Stand in real life.

This is going to get a lot worse
 
