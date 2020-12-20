 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Man finds rusting 55-gallon drum of ethyl alcohol floating in waterway behind home, fishes it out, calls authorities to report find, dispose of flammable liquid. As this is Fark, no good deed goes unpunished   (wfla.com) divider line
25
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

707 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2020 at 5:24 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one wants to pay taxes, so fark you
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Being Florida, I am shocked they didn't drink it
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ethyl alcohol?

Sounds like it "fell off the back of a truck", and somehow drifted away from its hiding place.

This guy finds it, sees the "flammable" sticker, and doesn't realize he owns 55 gallons of hi-test Everclear.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And since it's Florida Man and Flammable Fluid, we just need to wait for the inevitable.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's like a 10 lifetime supply of Everclear.

Or half a 2020 supply.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He took possession of it.  He should have reported it in the waterway and washed his hands.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
open the barrel it'll evaporate off in a week or so
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Assuming it's actually ethyl alcohol, it seems like the responsible thing to do would be to mix it with glycerin and aloe and sell it as hand sanitizer.      Or just crack it open and let it evaporate (which isn't exactly environmentally sound, but what do you think is happening to all that hand sanitizer we've been slathering on ourselves this year?)
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put it back in the waterway.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Mix cheap artificially flavored "fruit" juices, half rotted out of season fruit pieces chopped on unsanitary surfaces, and as much ethyl alcohol as you dare in one semi clean trash can.

2. Sell to college aged version of myself

3. Profit?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put  it in a field and open the barrel and drop a match on top.  It'll burn out and warm the globe a bit too.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pour it in the head of the HOA's gas tank, fark with his mileage
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoot bottle rockets at it.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Shoot bottle rockets at it.


I'm down with that.  Just be sure to grab a gallon or two for refreshments.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol clearwater

/nice beaches, shiatty residents, scientology freak fest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Jake Havechek: Shoot bottle rockets at it.

I'm down with that.  Just be sure to grab a gallon or two for refreshments.


An amazing amount of problems in this chaotic time can be solved by launching bottle rockets at them.  Probably not washing dishes or stripping paint, though.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ethyl Alcohol"
"I have kids in college."

Problem?
Solution.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you call the cops about a problem, you now have two problems.....
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

offacue: Put  it in a field and open the barrel and drop a match on top.  It'll burn out and warm the globe a bit too.


If it was completely full it would just cool off like those little buffet warning heater thingies.

Draining half off, letting some fumes build up, and hitting the top with a remotely detonated ignition source would be epic.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jason Mendoza has a suggestion.

Molotov - Jason Mendoza (The Good Place)
Youtube EKWW6oFQDZY
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: 1. Mix cheap artificially flavored "fruit" juices, half rotted out of season fruit pieces chopped on unsanitary surfaces, and as much ethyl alcohol as you dare in one semi clean trash can.

2. Sell to college aged version of myself

3. Profit?


The alcohol kills any germs or bacteria, or mold, or whatever.  Is totally fine.
 
wantingout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I don't know how it got back into the waterway"
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Ethyl alcohol?

Sounds like it "fell off the back of a truck", and somehow drifted away from its hiding place.

This guy finds it, sees the "flammable" sticker, and doesn't realize he owns 55 gallons of hi-test Everclear.


Seriously, even if it wasn't absolute ethanol, a cheap still would clean that up in no time. Buy a few ingredients and you could have all the booze you'd want for the next few years.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The vast majority of these stories seem to boil down to (1) calling the wrong people about a problem, (2) the people who normally do not deal with those problems want a lot of money to deal with it, and (3) finally calling the right people, who normally deal with that sort of problem for free.  Sounds like more/better public outreach is needed by the DEP.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: open the barrel it'll evaporate off in a week or so


Or catch fire 🚒
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.