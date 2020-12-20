 Skip to content
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The reason for Christmas trees is the same reason Christmas was created for Christians even without bias to be found in the bible, marketing and sales to compete with other more fun celebrations of other religions held around the same time.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: The reason for Christmas trees is the same reason Christmas was created for Christians even without bias to be found in the bible, marketing and sales to compete with other more fun celebrations of other religions held around the same time.



Know the signs of a stroke.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because gymnosperms aren't pretty enough to survive Humanity's Razor so we had to use decorations to make them colorful like angiosperms and add seasonality so that we only cull them once per year.

/Now to fix the rest of the living world....
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's so my cats have a new place to play for a month out of the year

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because the Christmas lagoon never caught on?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not this year

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, I suppose the rest of you rely on the Earth's orbit to bring back Spring?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Commercials tell us to
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

W_Scarlet: It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.


There are a number of plausible theories - the one I like best is the old germanic (teutonic) tribes used to have a fertility rite at the solstice (so that babies would be born 9 months later when the food was plentiful).  The rite involved erecting (good word choice) a large tree, then all the "virgins" (i.e., un-matched or married young women) would dance around the tree and the un-matched men would make their choices, go off and fark and replenish the tribe with babies later.  Supposedly there were also good eats on the tree to facilitate better sex.

This pre-dated xtianity but, like the use of Saturnalia by the Romans, the xtians chose to adopt the pagan rituals because they were, well, fun.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fifthofzen: Oh, I suppose the rest of you rely on the Earth's orbit to bring back Spring?


Like a reconfiguration of the primary photon reflector array to instead fire a beam of tachyon particles....


"It worked last time"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I bought a "fresh cut" tree was a year when we actually had a hard freeze that stuck around for a couple weeks. We got the tree home and trimmed on a Sunday evening and by mid-day Monday I had to come home from work to get rid of it as bunch of frozen beetles in the tree thawed out and woke up. It's fake plastic trees only for me from here on out.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly cleaner than the traditional saturnalia.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To stop the fairy from falling to the floor?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell my kids it's so the elves have more biomass to make biodiesel.  Where do you think the trees go when you recycle them?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.


No one knows who they were or what they were doing.
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.


Like I've always said, "Keep the Saturn in Saturnalia".
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they were sold out of Festivus poles.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To piss off our Jewish girlfriend's parents?
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tradition is just peer pressure from dead people."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, when they stopped sacrificing kids to make it through the winter, they used trees as a symbolic totem. Plus, extra wood for the fire.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, some cultures sacrificed the outgoing King this time of year. Just saying.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 676x448]


Looks like Meat Clown
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I blame Prince Albert.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd say it's mostly for kids cause as an adult I don't enjoy Christmas Tree's as much as I used to. Now if I found a Christmas Tree up on Christmas Morning with a beautiful woman under it to unwrap I'd be more excited. Since I'm a computer nerd at my day job I'll have to settle for the old Radio Shack Christmas demo program.

Radio-Shack CoCo 3 Christmas Demo for the TRS-80 CoCo
Youtube PaoqNDcYmOI
 
dennysgod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [i.redd.it image 640x473]



The US took ownership of Coivd a long time ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because Jesus planted the first Christmas tree.  It's on the flag of Lebanon.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dendrophilia (or less often arborphilia or dendrophily) literally means "love of trees". The term may sometimes refer to a paraphilia in which people are sexually attracted to or sexually aroused by trees. This may involve sexual contact or veneration as phallic symbols or both.

"I'll give you my treenis when you pry it from my cold, splintered hands"
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I live in the woods w/a shat ton of trees to choose from........I deck 1 out & never untrim it don't have to I just keep addin to it......if it by chance die in the long run I'd just take off all of the shat I put on it & make warm for a few hours.

Cityits sux man just plain sux!!!!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trees were once the mortal enemies of man, and in the days before most cultures existed The Great Aboreal Wars consumed the world, with Man and Trees locked in a bitter struggle for survival. Untold millions of people died over the course of thousands of years, but in the end Man was triumphant. Ever year, on the anniversary of the Great Battle of the Pinewoods, when we achieved final victory, Man has been erected a tree in honor of that victory. Sadly, though, knowledge of this time and of this struggle was lost to all but a few, even though the tradition did carry on. But it has been corrupted and stolen by christians. Some few of us still remember, though, and honor our brave ancestors who bought our freedom with their lives.

Blessed are the Lumberjacks, who carry on the memory of those battles and to this day still enforce the Peace Treaty of the Woods.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [i.redd.it image 850x1227]


What are you talking about? Christmas 1914 was a party, with food and drink and even some games of soccer!

:-D

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oa330_man: It's so my cats have a new place to play for a month out of the year

[Fark user image 425x464]


So, if someone gave you a catnip filled christmas ornament, but did not tell you it was full of catnip, would that be funny or mean? Asking for a friend.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: W_Scarlet: It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.

There are a number of plausible theories - the one I like best is the old germanic (teutonic) tribes used to have a fertility rite at the solstice (so that babies would be born 9 months later when the food was plentiful).  The rite involved erecting (good word choice) a large tree, then all the "virgins" (i.e., un-matched or married young women) would dance around the tree and the un-matched men would make their choices, go off and fark and replenish the tribe with babies later.  Supposedly there were also good eats on the tree to facilitate better sex.

This pre-dated xtianity but, like the use of Saturnalia by the Romans, the xtians chose to adopt the pagan rituals because they were, well, fun.


And across the nation Christians lie to their children.

The History
In the 16th century, Germans started the Christmas tree tradition we still celebrate today. It is widely accepted that Martin Luther, the 16th century Protestant reformer, was the first to add candles to his indoor Christmas tree. The story goes that Luther was walking home one evening, working hard on drafting a sermon, and was taken aback by the brilliance of stars he saw in the evergreens along his walk. He wanted to replicate the scene for his family, so he added lighted candles to his family's tree. (Reference here.)
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Porkbelly:

This pre-dated xtianity but, like the use of Saturnalia by the Romans, the xtians chose to adopt the pagan rituals because they were, well, fun.

Beyond the 'fun' aspect, it was a deliberate practice of the spread of early Christianity through Europe to assimilate local practices and even Gods in an effort to convert the locals. Missionaries in the Scandinavian countries would cut off the top bar of their crucifixes to pass the symbol off as a Mjolnir. The Irish Goddess Brigid was changed by missionaries into Saint Brigid. Along with most of what we think of as Christmas Traditions, the iconography and name of the spring fertility ritual of Ostara was incorporated into Easter celebrations.

This went beyond 'Hey, look at how much fun the locals are having'. This was, primarily, 'Hey, we have these same Gods/Celebrations/Traditions too. Only, ours are the more advanced Truth & Way.' And it carried on into the spread of Christianity into the Americas.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Porkbelly:

This pre-dated xtianity but, like the use of Saturnalia by the Romans, the xtians chose to adopt the pagan rituals because they were, well, fun.

Beyond the 'fun' aspect, it was a deliberate practice of the spread of early Christianity through Europe to assimilate local practices and even Gods in an effort to convert the locals. Missionaries in the Scandinavian countries would cut off the top bar of their crucifixes to pass the symbol off as a Mjolnir. The Irish Goddess Brigid was changed by missionaries into Saint Brigid. Along with most of what we think of as Christmas Traditions, the iconography and name of the spring fertility ritual of Ostara was incorporated into Easter celebrations.

This went beyond 'Hey, look at how much fun the locals are having'. This was, primarily, 'Hey, we have these same Gods/Celebrations/Traditions too. Only, ours are the more advanced Truth & Way.' And it carried on into the spread of Christianity into the Americas.


/Unfortunately.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mock26: Trees were once the mortal enemies of man, and in the days before most cultures existed The Great Aboreal Wars consumed the world, with Man and Trees locked in a bitter struggle for survival. Untold millions of people died over the course of thousands of years, but in the end Man was triumphant. Ever year, on the anniversary of the Great Battle of the Pinewoods, when we achieved final victory, Man has been erected a tree in honor of that victory. Sadly, though, knowledge of this time and of this struggle was lost to all but a few, even though the tradition did carry on. But it has been corrupted and stolen by christians. Some few of us still remember, though, and honor our brave ancestors who bought our freedom with their lives.

Blessed are the Lumberjacks, who carry on the memory of those battles and to this day still enforce the Peace Treaty of the Woods.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Porkbelly: W_Scarlet: It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.

There are a number of plausible theories - the one I like best is the old germanic (teutonic) tribes used to have a fertility rite at the solstice (so that babies would be born 9 months later when the food was plentiful).  The rite involved erecting (good word choice) a large tree, then all the "virgins" (i.e., un-matched or married young women) would dance around the tree and the un-matched men would make their choices, go off and fark and replenish the tribe with babies later.  Supposedly there were also good eats on the tree to facilitate better sex.

This pre-dated xtianity but, like the use of Saturnalia by the Romans, the xtians chose to adopt the pagan rituals because they were, well, fun.

And across the nation Christians lie to their children.

The History
In the 16th century, Germans started the Christmas tree tradition we still celebrate today. It is widely accepted that Martin Luther, the 16th century Protestant reformer, was the first to add candles to his indoor Christmas tree. The story goes that Luther was walking home one evening, working hard on drafting a sermon, and was taken aback by the brilliance of stars he saw in the evergreens along his walk. He wanted to replicate the scene for his family, so he added lighted candles to his family's tree. (Reference here.)


And across the nation Christians lie to their children.

As a new parent, I'm really conflicted about this. I'd rather not lie to my kid about Santa, only to have to deal with the damage later. I don't want them thinking it's OK to lie.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mock26: C18H27NO3: [i.redd.it image 850x1227]

What are you talking about? Christmas 1914 was a party, with food and drink and even some games of soccer!

:-D

[miro.medium.com image 500x315]


Weihnachtsfrieden, trêve de noël
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because my wife tells me too.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*to
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: phrawgh: Porkbelly: W_Scarlet: It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.

There are a number of plausible theories - the one I like best is the old germanic (teutonic) tribes used to have a fertility rite at the solstice (so that babies would be born 9 months later when the food was plentiful).  The rite involved erecting (good word choice) a large tree, then all the "virgins" (i.e., un-matched or married young women) would dance around the tree and the un-matched men would make their choices, go off and fark and replenish the tribe with babies later.  Supposedly there were also good eats on the tree to facilitate better sex.

This pre-dated xtianity but, like the use of Saturnalia by the Romans, the xtians chose to adopt the pagan rituals because they were, well, fun.

And across the nation Christians lie to their children.

The History
In the 16th century, Germans started the Christmas tree tradition we still celebrate today. It is widely accepted that Martin Luther, the 16th century Protestant reformer, was the first to add candles to his indoor Christmas tree. The story goes that Luther was walking home one evening, working hard on drafting a sermon, and was taken aback by the brilliance of stars he saw in the evergreens along his walk. He wanted to replicate the scene for his family, so he added lighted candles to his family's tree. (Reference here.)

And across the nation Christians lie to their children.

As a new parent, I'm really conflicted about this. I'd rather not lie to my kid about Santa, only to have to deal with the damage later. I don't want them thinking it's OK to lie.


Sometimes it helps with deprogramming them.

thinkingerrorfree.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Insain2: I live in the woods w/a shat ton of trees to choose from........I deck 1 out & never untrim it don't have to I just keep addin to it......if it by chance die in the long run I'd just take off all of the shat I put on it & make warm for a few hours. Cityits sux man just plain sux!!!!!


Word. There's this huge old gnarley pine on my property.  I just affix some minimalist decorations on it and boom that's the C-tree. It probably hates me for gussying it up but at least it persists year to year
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeremiah 10
1 Hear ye the word which the Lord speaketh unto you, O house of Israel:

2 Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.

3 For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe.

4 They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ayrlander: Jeremiah 10
1 Hear ye the word which the Lord speaketh unto you, O house of Israel:

2 Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.

3 For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe.

4 They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not.


Christians always have a legalistic work around in order to ignore the inerrant word of their god(s).

Reading Jeremiah 10: 2-4, it sure does sound like the Lord is saying we should not put up Christmas trees! But after reading through the history of the time, we see Jeremiah is condemning idolatry. The trees in verses 2-4 are being cut down and chiseled into idols then decorated with gold and silver. There is nothing specific about Christmas trees. (Reference here.) So rest assured, your Christmas tree traditions can live on in a Christian home.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: It's called a Yule tree. It's a druid thing. Thank your local pagans.



If it is a druid thing, then why is it not only mentioned in The Old Testament (james earl jones voice) but expressly forbidden as the evils!?!?

Oh, wait. I see that Ayrlander already got it. Kudzus to you, kid!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...because the Germanic people love to sacrifice living things, and they put a lot of a pagan spin on their Christianity?

You know what's weird?Christmas in Japan. Pure spectacle and consumerism, with plenty of strawberry shortcake and KFC. And Christmas Eve turning into an odd version of Valentine's Day. Just totes yanked because it looks cool, and shops can sell a LOT of sh*t you don't need. Which isn't a bad thing overall. At least in Japan, it's a lot harder to get caught up in the Merry Christma/Happy Holidays thing.

You going to finish those taters and that last wing?
 
