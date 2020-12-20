 Skip to content
(Popular Mechanics)   Apparently, there are Titanic Truthers out there. J.P. Morgan orchestrated the whole thing. Study it out sheeple   (popularmechanics.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muppet Songs: Jaye P. Morgan - That Old Black Magic
Youtube 7AVfYwkpMEE


or was it from her on the gong show
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean besides those who believe Rose is a heartless bit*h who deliberately killed Jack and that the door could have supported them both, had they used life jackets for added buoyancy?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mark Twain was originally an alternate Shakespeare crank. Then, he realized how dumb it was. "Shakespeare's plays were written by Shakespeare. Or by someone else with the same name."

That's what this sounds like.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Falco - Titanic [Official Music Video]
Youtube HkQyIh7c8p0
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's true: the Titanic didn't "sink". It landed.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB:
So it was around 2010, I was in college, and VHS tapes were no longer being rented, only sold at clearance prices,  at my local video rental store.  They had a big painted sign on their window

ALL VHS MOVIES ON SALE!
ONLY $5 A MOVIE!

That seemed like a good deal to me so I went in and found a bunch of movies I'd never seen but had always meant to.  I bought Malcolm X, Pearl Harbor, Titanic and a few other titles.  I bring them to the cashier and he rings me up.

The total ended up being almost double what I expected.  I asked him why, if I only had 6 movies, the price was around $45+tax, rather then $30+tax.  He explained that the tapes were $5 per tape, and that several of the titles I'd picked up were 2 tape movies.

I told him, look, the sign in the window says $5/movie! if it was $5/tape, you should have put that in the window.  A single tape of a 2 tape movie is not a movie.

He said, basically, tough luck, it's $5/tape.

I knew he wasn't going to budge, so I said, fine, I'll take only the 1st tape of each 2 tape film in the bag.  I figured he would just let it go, and give me the movies, but he called my bluff and sold me only the 1st tape of each 2 tape movie.

Anyway, I still don't know how Titanic ends.  I imagine after the steamy car scene they arrive in NY safely and life happily ever after?  That seems most likely.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Raising The Titanic 1 - HD
Youtube 6tXym31tYDo
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So I guess they think Kate Winslet owes her illustrious career to J.P. Morgan.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 735x733]


Boat fuel can melt ice beams.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"There is no nonsense so gross that society will not, at some time, make a doctrine of it and defend it with every weapon of communal stupidity."  ~  Robertson Davies
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's not the real conspiracy theory, it's an even more bonkers version of the base claim, which seems somewhat reasonable in comparison to most theories floating out there.

The conspiracy theory is that the Titanic was deliberately sank in order to delay individuals such as John Astor from heading back to America in time to dissent and stop the establishment of the Federal Reserve.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There is a conspiracy theory among Qanon that J. P. Morgan somehow sank the Titanic to get rid of some rivals who opposed his sinister plan to create the Federal Reserve bank.

One quote:

"Even more sinister is Morgan's supposed motive for mass murder: The conspiracists falsely claim Astor, Straus, and Guggenheim opposed the creation of the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank. (Alternate versions of the tale don't blame Morgan, but either the Rothschild banking family or the Jesuits.)"

Yes, they -are- that crazy. And they are well represented among conservatives and evangelical Christians.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is a well known fact that the "Titanic" that sank was actually battleship painted in civilian livery. The real Titanic was used in nuclear tests and the passengers on board were were killed and the "survivors" were actually crisis actors. I have some pixellated lithographs that conclusively prove this.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, they think this is the ship that actually sank, wouldn't it be easy to find out if that were true?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iToad: There is a conspiracy theory among Qanon that J. P. Morgan somehow sank the Titanic to get rid of some rivals who opposed his sinister plan to create the Federal Reserve bank.

One quote:

"Even more sinister is Morgan's supposed motive for mass murder: The conspiracists falsely claim Astor, Straus, and Guggenheim opposed the creation of the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank. (Alternate versions of the tale don't blame Morgan, but either the Rothschild banking family or the Jesuits.)"

Yes, they -are- that crazy. And they are well represented among conservatives and evangelical Christians.



That's because American christians are so horribly oppressed and treated worse than Jews in the Shoah.

<smFh>
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x571]


but how does it get out?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now, wait a minute, are you saying that Jack wasn't real?!
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iToad: There is a conspiracy theory among Qanon that J. P. Morgan somehow sank the Titanic to get rid of some rivals who opposed his sinister plan to create the Federal Reserve bank.

One quote:

"Even more sinister is Morgan's supposed motive for mass murder: The conspiracists falsely claim Astor, Straus, and Guggenheim opposed the creation of the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank. (Alternate versions of the tale don't blame Morgan, but either the Rothschild banking family or the Jesuits.)"

Yes, they -are- that crazy. And they are well represented among conservatives and evangelical Christians.


With all the things going on in the last four years since Trump took office, you have trouble imagining a rich, powerful, and connected elite attempting to influence American politics?

If anything, the level of corruption that has become apparent in these years should make any reasonable person more in-tune with other major corruption events in history.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*cough*
Section 31
*cough*

Study it out...
 
DVD [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So now we can have Titanic Truthers join the batch?  Moon Landing Deniers, Flat Earthers, 9/11 Truthers, Birthers, Anti-vaxxers, Holocaust Deniers, Sovereign Citizens, Electric Universe, White Genociders (very different than White Appleciders) and Pandemic Deniers.

You know the Titanic folks will be welcomed to the GOP Q-llective.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Years ago, I remember being really stoned and watching a video where Titanic struck the iceberg, it turned out Godzilla was frozen in cryo in the iceberg, and then the Titanic transformed into a giant robot and fought Godzilla.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good read.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ThieveryCorp: iToad: There is a conspiracy theory among Qanon that J. P. Morgan somehow sank the Titanic to get rid of some rivals who opposed his sinister plan to create the Federal Reserve bank.

One quote:

"Even more sinister is Morgan's supposed motive for mass murder: The conspiracists falsely claim Astor, Straus, and Guggenheim opposed the creation of the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank. (Alternate versions of the tale don't blame Morgan, but either the Rothschild banking family or the Jesuits.)"

Yes, they -are- that crazy. And they are well represented among conservatives and evangelical Christians.

With all the things going on in the last four years since Trump took office, you have trouble imagining a rich, powerful, and connected elite attempting to influence American politics?

If anything, the level of corruption that has become apparent in these years should make any reasonable person more in-tune with other major corruption events in history.


So, they knew there was an iceberg out there big enough to sink the ship and they had the captain deliberately turn into it and hit it. Ok.
 
