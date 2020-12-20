 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Not News: Canadian cop threatens to tase man. Fark: For playing ice hockey (w/video)   (tmz.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They bring a hockey stick, you bring a taser, it's the Calgary way, eh.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not for playing hockey. For breaking covid restrictions.

Bad subby. No donut.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was funny watching two non-hockey players trying to take a hockey players legs out from under him by swinging him around and trying to force him off balance.. Ladies, it's not happening... That's part of the game..
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: "The player was arrested for resisting arrest and violating the public health restriction."

The Moebius Strips of arresting.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Canada they tase you for NOT playing hockey.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.

I know its cool to hate cops and all, but the "kid" (21 years old) in question deliberately and repeatedly attempted to provoke two female RCMP officers who were simply doing their job.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Bullshiat.

I know its cool to hate cops and all, but the "kid" (21 years old) in question deliberately and repeatedly attempted to provoke two female RCMP officers who were simply doing their job.


It also appears they were allowed to leave on there own, but this kid decided to be a dick. His friends even called  him out on it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: WhippingBoi: Bullshiat.

I know its cool to hate cops and all, but the "kid" (21 years old) in question deliberately and repeatedly attempted to provoke two female RCMP officers who were simply doing their job.

It also appears they were allowed to leave on there own, but this kid decided to be a dick. His friends even called  him out on it.


their own
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does a Taser have any affect against Covid?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Does a Taser have any affect against Covid?


Several thousand people who are not following restrictions will need to be tased to find out for sure, but I think it's worth a try.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being an officer isn't for the faint of heart. You don't get to lose patience with people. Maybe if they paid more and got rid of the bad ones those of us that were good at it might come back. Until then though I'd rather work at Walmart.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: big pig peaches: WhippingBoi: Bullshiat.

I know its cool to hate cops and all, but the "kid" (21 years old) in question deliberately and repeatedly attempted to provoke two female RCMP officers who were simply doing their job.

It also appears they were allowed to leave on there own, but this kid decided to be a dick. His friends even called  him out on it.

their own


they're ohm
 
Dboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it showed the training 'Jayne Wayne' got didn't feature any de-escalation skills. That situation could have been handled way better.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AND......
Fark user imageView Full Size

FOOTBALL gotta go...........
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting tased during a game? That's some 90's enforcer type shenanigans.
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Bullshiat.

I know its cool to hate cops and all, but the "kid" (21 years old) in question deliberately and repeatedly attempted to provoke two female RCMP officers who were simply doing their job.


City Police, not RCMP
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little is spoken about the province's reputation for woodworking but I can tell you that in many of the stately homes of Canada stand the cabinets of Calgary.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size

Curling Rocks
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bylaw officers were trying to get people off the ice, because they were breaking COVID restrictions. But people wouldn't listen.

The bylaw officers called the cops for help.

The cops came and start writing tickets. Captain COVID comes over to stand up for freedumbs. He was given the option to leave and comply with COVID restrictions, but he wouldn't. When told he was going to get a ticket, he refused to show his ID.

He is required, by law, to show his ID when he's getting a ticket. When he refuses to show ID, he's resisting officers and can be arrested.

This douche-bro got what he deserved.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calgary has its fair share of covid-denying morons, unfortunately. Tasering's too good for them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kristufer82: WhippingBoi: Bullshiat.

I know its cool to hate cops and all, but the "kid" (21 years old) in question deliberately and repeatedly attempted to provoke two female RCMP officers who were simply doing their job.

City Police, not RCMP


I stand corrected. My sentiment still holds.
 
face bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Not for playing hockey. For breaking covid restrictions.

Bad subby. No donut.


They were going to ticket him and he was refusing to identify himself or provide ID.  Refusing in this instance is obstructing an investigation.....
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see anyone in the video playing hockey, just one dipshiat very clearly asking to get tazed and arrested.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guys name is apperently Ocean. It appears the douche bag doesn't fall far from douche tree.
 
jimmyjams
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Watch the whole video, then tell me you wouldn't want to smack that kid.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Little is spoken about the province's reputation for woodworking but I can tell you that in many of the stately homes of Canada stand the cabinets of Calgary.


Not obscure enough for FARK.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Not for playing hockey. For breaking covid restrictions.

Bad subby. No donut.


NO! THE COP WROTE "PLAYING HOCKEY" ON THE TICKET, SO THE VIOLATION WAS FOR PLAYING HOCKEY!

/already got into an analogous back-forth with some idiot Farker over that concept
//having to explain grade school level nuance to an adult pained me to my soul
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: Being an officer isn't for the faint of heart. You don't get to lose patience with people.


Under what rock have you been living?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh look, the hillbillies in Canada's Red State don't care about COVID restrictions. What a surprise.

And they wonder why they have the highest rate of infections in the country?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Does a Taser have any affect against Covid?


If it stops your heart then the virus will die in a few days.
 
bababa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In Canada boys and young men who are good enough at hockey to get a shot at an NHL career (as the man in the video and his brothers are) are very often entitled dicks. That seems to be in play here, as well as covidiocy and poor deescalation techniques on the part of the police.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Invincible: Calgary has its fair share of covid-denying morons, unfortunately. Tasering's too good for them.


My brother is one of those guys, unfortunately. He seems to think the whole thing is just panic for no good reason. He's going to be a grandpa in about 5 days, and I fear for how badly it's all going to go.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
