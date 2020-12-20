 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Massachusetts hires someone recently released from prison for aggravated identity theft to work with unemployment applications. Guess what happened next?   (masslive.com) divider line
13 Comments
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She fixed the cable?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So far she's only been charged with increasing payments to herself and her husband. The forthcoming identity theft charges may be unrelated to her job.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A completely different kind of filing, altogether?
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It would have been a genius plan if no one ever looked at any of the paper trails or electronic records with her name all over them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: A completely different kind of filing, altogether?


"A completely different kind of filing."
 
squidloe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A completely different kind of filing.
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The department heads decided to give themselves bonuses?

Because if you're that dumb
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aggravated identity theft? Is that real? Do they give a Nobel prize in aggravated chemistry????
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bslim: A completely different kind of filing, altogether?

"A completely different kind of filing."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trump put that person in charge of OPM?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ban the box, amiright boys?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bslim: A completely different kind of filing, altogether?

"A completely different kind of filing."


im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

