How do we solve homelessness? Albuquerque opts for the controversial "giving them homes" plan
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Make it a crime to be homeless then because they won't want to commit crimes they'll stop being homeless and then will get jobs and become CEO.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fotoeins.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sell them bootstraps so they can lift themselves up by them?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's next? Feeding babies who don't have enough to ear? Giving shoes to children with no shoes on their feet? When will this madness end?!
 
stoicjohn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That $3.8 billion in wall funding would build a lot of affordable homes...maybe even line them up on the border with nice little backyard fences if you want to with a few schools or business spaces sprinkled in. It would be a big neighborhood though, it could benefit from a monorail.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope someone is making sure that they don't misplace these ones too.
 
the sentinel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This approach seems to have worked well enough in Helsinki that they're deploying in it other Finnish cities.

Homeless = 0 home. 0 home + 1 home = 1 home. 1 home > homeless.

Yup. The math seems to work. Let's do this.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Giving homeless people a place to stay might work for some, but a lot of homeless people are that way because they want to be or lack the mental fortitude to stay in a home for long.

Look up the story of Joe Murphy. Dozens of former NHL'ers have tried to help him out. One even paid for an apartment for him for a year and 3 months later he was back to sleeping outside his favorite gas station. He just felt more at home on the streets.

I'm not saying we shouldnt try to help people. But just giving people things without understanding their situation is often a complete waste of resources that would be better spent on more F-35s.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stoicjohn: That $3.8 billion in wall funding would build a lot of affordable homes...maybe even line them up on the border with nice little backyard fences if you want to with a few schools or business spaces sprinkled in. It would be a big neighborhood though, it could benefit from a monorail.


I wonder why they don't just build military bases all along the border? Then you could have guard Towers and shippers.

/
To think people think I'm a hippie bleeding heart
 
otiosa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am happy to say I was one of the people who voted for this! I'd rather help people get back on their feet then push them down indefinitely.

/ socialist-like typing detected
// zomg those dollars could've been given to the PO-lice! (looks like pro-lice, lol)
/// being homeless in America shouldn't be a thing, stop trying to make it a thing
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stoicjohn: That $3.8 billion in wall funding would build a lot of affordable homes...maybe even line them up on the border with nice little backyard fences if you want to with a few schools or business spaces sprinkled in. It would be a big neighborhood though, it could benefit from a monorail.


Snipers.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Decisions decisions.

1) Clean up the probably filthy kitchen enough to make your own meal ( followed by cleaning your own mess of course)

2) Cook in a microwave in your room, eat off of paper plates and disposable cutlery
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who woulda thunk that giving homeless people homes makes them not be homeless anymore?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If only the rich would just fork over some of the money they use to sleep on and throw at each other we could solve poverty.
 
otiosa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BTW, us ABQers and NMers need to organize a Fark part when this COVID nonsense is all over...
 
otiosa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

otiosa: BTW, us ABQers and NMers need to organize a Fark partY when this COVID nonsense is all over...


FTFM. Or a part, whatever.....
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Giving homeless people a place to stay might work for some, but a lot of homeless people are that way because they want to be or lack the mental fortitude to stay in a home for long.


You have to accept the Farkiverse on its own terms.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If Biden went out and said that one of the priorities in his '21 agenda was to seize all Trump Tower properties and turn them into homeless shelters who could object?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Giving homeless people a place to stay might work for some, but a lot of homeless people are that way because they want to be or lack the mental fortitude to stay in a home for long.

Look up the story of Joe Murphy. Dozens of former NHL'ers have tried to help him out. One even paid for an apartment for him for a year and 3 months later he was back to sleeping outside his favorite gas station. He just felt more at home on the streets.

I'm not saying we shouldnt try to help people. But just giving people things without understanding their situation is often a complete waste of resources that would be better spent on more F-35s.


Don't know why we can't do all 3.

/
No money?
I don't buy it.
I'll tell you why.
Texas has billions in a rainy day fund.
And even during c19 they didn't touch a dollar of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Decisions decisions.

1) Clean up the probably filthy kitchen enough to make your own meal ( followed by cleaning your own mess of course)

2) Cook in a microwave in your room, eat off of paper plates and disposable cutlery


I make a pot of soup.
Leave the pot and ladle in the fridge.
Then, after eat a bowl of soup I placed the bowl and soup and plate in the fridge.
now I can eat for the rest of the week and not wash a single dish until all the soup is gone.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abox: If only the rich would just fork over some of the money they use to sleep on and throw at each other we could solve poverty.


Or simply just hire more people stop making each worker do the work of six people
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: If Biden went out and said that one of the priorities in his '21 agenda was to seize all Trump Tower properties and turn them into homeless shelters who could object?


God man do you really want to torture the poor?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Notabunny: What's next? Feeding babies who don't have enough to ear? Giving shoes to children with no shoes on their feet? When will this madness end?!


In my experience, babies have quite enough ears. Usually two each.
 
