(The Hill)   Congress reaches a deal for a round of $600 stimulus checks for Americans. Because the problem is only half as bad as it was when we got a single $1200 check   (thehill.com) divider line
1069 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Dec 2020 at 1:46 PM (46 minutes ago)



136 Comments
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet it was hard for subby to choose between Asinine, Stupid, News, and Breaking News.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mitch threw a few crumbs our way in the hopes it would convince the public to let him keep his majority.

He deserves to lose it. Kick him out of the way and maybe the Dems can pass the bill they originally wanted, without republican interference.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shut it Nancy.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump wanted $2000.  Fire of a thousand suns and he only proposed it to make himself look good, but that would have helped.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: Trump wanted $2000.  Fire of a thousand suns and he only proposed it to make himself look good, but that would have helped.


But if you give them 2000 they'll just stay home and not work at the Unicorn farm. My GOD MAN Think of the unicorns. Those Poor Poor Unicorns.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Frankly, they should't give the checks to everyone, they should just give the $600 boost to the unemployed via their unemployment insurance.

Truth be told, I gave all the last 1,200 to the various Democratic candidates and this time I'll probably give the money to the local food bank, Salvation Army and assorted waiter types via a much bigger than normal 20% tip.  I'm not rich by any means but I'm retired and solvent.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Porkbelly: Truth be told, I gave all the last 1,200 to the various Democratic candidates and this time I'll probably give the money to the local food bank, Salvation Army and assorted waiter types via a much bigger than normal 20% tip.  I'm not rich by any means but I'm retired and solvent.


You, sir, are a gentleman and a scholar.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.


You spelled Republicans wrong.

One party wanted to help the american people, the other wants to make sure businesses and trump associates get all the money.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.

You spelled Republicans wrong.

One party wanted to help the american people, the other wants to make sure businesses and trump associates get all the money.


The Dems didn't make nearly enough noise on this. I hold them all accountable.

This is no other Senate business more pressing than protecting you populace.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Gubbo: italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.

You spelled Republicans wrong.

One party wanted to help the american people, the other wants to make sure businesses and trump associates get all the money.

The Dems didn't make nearly enough noise on this. I hold them all accountable.

This is no other Senate business more pressing than protecting you populace.


Well the Republicans control the Senate. And they decided that packing the courts was far more important than helping people.

But I'll look forward to being told how that's the fault of the Democrats as well
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Frankly, they should't give the checks to everyone, they should just give the $600 boost to the unemployed via their unemployment insurance.

Truth be told, I gave all the last 1,200 to the various Democratic candidates and this time I'll probably give the money to the local food bank, Salvation Army and assorted waiter types via a much bigger than normal 20% tip.  I'm not rich by any means but I'm retired and solvent.


Broke and jobless here.

Can't get my state to acknowledge it; still lost in their system somewhere. ("You have to be denied unemployment in order for us to know you're jobless" - wtf?)

So maybe you're wrong about not sending it to everyone.

But feel free to help others with your extra money, that's great. Check out the daily 3 p.m. TFMBS threads, for instance.

And I have PayPal and Google Pay, btw, linked to my EIP. Feel free to help a sister out.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: daily 3 p.m. TFMBS threads


What's that?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Cafe Threads: daily 3 p.m. TFMBS threads

What's that?


TotalFark Mutual Benefit Society.

Helps our destitute friends (like me).

/has literally kept me alive these past few months
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still no eviction moratorium extension.

January is gonna be a shiatshow.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED!

/ Third green in one day - this thread, interesting food facts, Gossip Girl reboot
// What do I win?
/// I'm really bored stuck at home and Farking all day
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shut up and Subby and let me have my free money!
 
Captain_Max_Radius
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will have to pay taxes on it in a few weeks?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems like the new national maximum for a years rent is now set at $600 and anything beyond that is price gouging.

/post made in jest
//but wouldn't it solve a lot of problems if that were true?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So Trump will get back 80% of what he paid in taxes. Awesome.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, is that weekly or monthly?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, they can't get voted out if all of their constituents are dead.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.

You spelled Republicans wrong.

One party wanted to help the american people, the other wants to make sure businesses and trump associates get all the money.


One party wanted to bail out Dem run cities and give money to shiat like the National Endowment for the Arts.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I will spend my $600 at a local small business
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Honestly for the amount of good this will do they might as well take the money and open up homeless shelters, because this is only putting off the inevitable, and for not very long at all.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Charles of York: I will spend my $600 at a local small business


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: italie: Gubbo: italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.

You spelled Republicans wrong.

One party wanted to help the american people, the other wants to make sure businesses and trump associates get all the money.

The Dems didn't make nearly enough noise on this. I hold them all accountable.

This is no other Senate business more pressing than protecting you populace.

Well the Republicans control the Senate. And they decided that packing the courts was far more important than helping people.

But I'll look forward to being told how that's the fault of the Democrats as well


You have no idea what "Packing the court" means. do you?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have ours , so fark you is what they are saying ..  We need a new congress ..
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Captain_Max_Radius: Will have to pay taxes on it in a few weeks?


Mrs put the first check in the bank suspecting they would indeed be butt chugging us in days to come. My words, not hers.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Frankly, they should't give the checks to everyone, they should just give the $600 boost to the unemployed via their unemployment insurance.

Truth be told, I gave all the last 1,200 to the various Democratic candidates and this time I'll probably give the money to the local food bank, Salvation Army and assorted waiter types via a much bigger than normal 20% tip.  I'm not rich by any means but I'm retired and solvent.


Those of us who were unemployed prior to COVID setting in have no unemployment insurance. Many of us are homeless.

So nah.
 
DeArmondVI [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
guys i still don't know how we're gonna pay for this
also can you find it in your king of hearts to donate to my go fund me my son is sick and im sure its not the china hoax but i cant afford a real doctor
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could have just gone ahead and used "reach-around" there subby.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: You have no idea what "Packing the court" means. do you?


Stonewalling the rightfully elected President for more than 2 years to maximize openings on the hope that the next Republican President could have a disproportionate impact on judicial policy for generations.

Or for your mongoloid friends with limited vocabulary, "working the refs"
 
Flincher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Congress funding my PS5 purchase and maybe one 70 dollar game.
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I bet it was hard for subby to choose between Asinine, Stupid, News, and Breaking News.


SICK
FAIL
OBVIOUS
SAD
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.

You spelled Republicans wrong.

One party wanted to help the american people, the other wants to make sure businesses and trump associates get all the money.


I have the same issue with jokes about politicians. Oh it's all politicians is it? I know there are some Democratic dinosaurs that are terrible and need to go, but one Diane Feinstein is not equivalent to hundreds of Republicans.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.


Whoo hooo, $1,200 doesn't even cover our mortgage.

It's not enough for those that are struggling.  We are fortunate to have our jobs.  We'll put ours into a vacation fund and donate a good portion to local food banks.

🖕
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Why isn't Congress giving our people a Stimulus Bill? It wasn't their fault, it was the fault of China. GET IT DONE, and give them more money in direct payments," Trump tweeted.

Yeah, China failed to take the virus seriously here in the US, and kept the federal government from having a firm policy on how to handle the pandemic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: italie: Gubbo: italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.

You spelled Republicans wrong.

One party wanted to help the american people, the other wants to make sure businesses and trump associates get all the money.

The Dems didn't make nearly enough noise on this. I hold them all accountable.

This is no other Senate business more pressing than protecting you populace.

Well the Republicans control the Senate. And they decided that packing the courts was far more important than helping people.

But I'll look forward to being told how that's the fault of the Democrats as well


Well you see, both sides are bad, hence, vote republican.
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The economy will be as stimulated as a 90-year-old man on a mall-walk at 5:10 in the morning.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: guys i still don't know how we're gonna pay for this
also can you find it in your king of hearts to donate to my go fund me my son is sick and im sure its not the china hoax but i cant afford a real doctor


Prosecute all anti mask and anti lockdown bioterrorists. Seize their assets.

Problem solved!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't worry citizen. The $934,000,000,000 we spend each year on defense is safe and sound. Despite being in peacetime, and having not been militarily attacked in 79 years. Money well spent!
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If Sony and Microsoft manage to get some stock out there, sales of consoles are going through the roof.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.


I agree, but when given the chance most of America said "let's just wait and see what the exact same people can do for us."
 
FlyinS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Gubbo: italie: That isn't enough for a MONTH of relief, let alone nine.

The entire senate needs an overhaul.

You spelled Republicans wrong.

One party wanted to help the american people, the other wants to make sure businesses and trump associates get all the money.

One party wanted to bail out Dem run cities and give money to shiat like the National Endowment for the Arts.


Oh sweetie you're just trying SO hard.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yikes. I spend about $300 just on dog food for the month.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark the American Taliban and every one of their Nazi-wannabe worshipers.
 
