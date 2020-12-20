 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   The Coronavirus is now killing someone every 33 seconds, which raises the terrifying possibility that the Coronavirus might actually be some form of Cylon   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subtle, subby.  I like it!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Battlestar Galactica | Jumping From the Cylons
Youtube KHUVaqkBqhI

It's not obscure.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We appear to be rolling a hard 6.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: We appear to be rolling a hard 6.


But what does that actually mean?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: Cake Hunter: We appear to be rolling a hard 6.

But what does that actually mean?


What a hard 6 may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must be some kind of way out of here.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She may be a little "petite" but I prefer this cylon.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, FRACK
 
Abox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Streets in my city are choked with dead.  I've given up trying to avoid the bodies on my drive to the store. I just try to avoid the head so they can be readily identified.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well then stop clapping, yeh gobshiate!
 
