 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   We're on the precipice, people. And the view is awful   (kron4.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1498 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2020 at 10:49 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Death panels.
Courtesy of the GOP

Where every accusation is the inevitable admission of guilt.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Death panels.
Courtesy of the GOP

Where every accusation is the concurrent admission of guilt.


FTFY
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And yet folks still think we shouldn't shut down.
/getting tested again today
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a choice of evils....

/ you are standing underneath the Towers of the Teeth and The Eye that blazes RED.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The college football playoffs people cited this and coronavirus as the reason for moving the rose bowl out of so cal, and move it to north central texas, where, apparently, we are not having thousands of new cases every day, and strained hospitals. But, they'll let there be fans at the game. So, covid not important, fans getting covid, important.
 
chewd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ifthedevilhadmenopause.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Then, comrades, let us take one Great Leap Forward!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The only reason Republicans want people alive rather than dead, is so they can make money for the ultra rich. Food, shelter, entertainment are just necessary evils getting in the way of flogging the proles harder to make the rich even wealthier
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, who could have seen this coming?

Oh, wait, all the smart people who told you to wear a mask, stay home when you can, and social distance when you can't.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd rather die at home.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks McTurdle.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

raerae1980: And yet folks still think we shouldn't shut down.
/getting tested again today


Kaiser Permanente is trying to cram in more routine exams in order to meet prepandemic access goals.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chewd: [ifthedevilhadmenopause.com image 573x505]


A liar with a lyre, shiat's on fire.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are we tired of all this winning?
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're literally living in a zombie movie, but instead of zombies we're surrounded by asymptomatic Trump humping covidiots. Instead of running away from the zombies about 30% of the population are totally cool to mingle with them in enclosed spaces while being unmasked.  Our only saving grace is there lack of mask wearing in public, which tells the rest of us to stay the hell away from them, but unfortunately a lot of people will get seriously ill or die unnecessarily because of their and the GOP's stupidity.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wow, who could have seen this coming?

Oh, wait, all the smart people who told you to wear a mask, stay home when you can, and social distance when you can't.


Problem in California is that the smartest people told everyone that, but then  the.smartest people went out to dinner at French Laundry and lied about it.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wow, who could have seen this coming?

Oh, wait, all the smart people who told you to wear a mask, stay home when you can, and social distance when you can't.

Problem in California is that the smartest people told everyone that, but then  the.smartest people went out to dinner at French Laundry and lied about it.


So you are in favor of mask mandates and against hypocrisy?

Or you are a Trump supporter and failed to see you tied yourself in a knot of positions the opposite of what you think you hold?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They shoulda raked their hospitals.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fun fact: there are more Republicans in California than in Texas.

Among the hardest-hit areas? Fresno and Orange County. Republican areas.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
GOP death panels.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.