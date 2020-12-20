 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are too many of these reports too fast for my liking.
Of course, everyone always talks about the shiatty restaurant they went to, and never the nice one.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: There are too many of these reports too fast for my liking.
Of course, everyone always talks about the shiatty restaurant they went to, and never the nice one.


Out of how many total doses?  Has causality been shown in these cases?

The moderate/notable adverse effect rate was only slightly higher in the vaccine groups than the placebo groups during the Phase 3 trials.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Elevated heart rate and tingling? Yeah, a bit alarming when it's going on, but it's no 'oily discharge.'
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Their symptoms included tingling and elevated heartrates, the hospital said in a statement.

Some people pay extra for that...
 
mudesi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tingling and elevated heartrate?  Sounds like this shiat is psychosomatic more than anything else.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: cretinbob: There are too many of these reports too fast for my liking.
Of course, everyone always talks about the shiatty restaurant they went to, and never the nice one.

Out of how many total doses?  Has causality been shown in these cases?

The moderate/notable adverse effect rate was only slightly higher in the vaccine groups than the placebo groups during the Phase 3 trials.


And now they are having to put out emergency directives because many people are going into anaphylaxis.

You have to understand how they determine side effects. They count things whether they are related to the medication or not. That's why headache, nausea and diarrhea are side effects of everything. Someone in that group on any given day is going to have one of those for some reason.

That's also why I put the last sentence there.
Reading is hard. It's much better to argue.
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The medical community has a few not quite skeletons in the closet.
There is this concept called efficacy.   This means that the medicine helps more people than it hurts.   Because EVERY medicine has side effects, and someone somewhere has a bad reaction to it.

Aspirin, Tylenol, anything.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Elevated heart rate and tingling? Yeah, a bit alarming when it's going on, but it's no 'oily discharge.'


I see you've met my ex. She didn't wear underwear and there was many a jam stain on her jeans.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Dork Gently: cretinbob: There are too many of these reports too fast for my liking.
Of course, everyone always talks about the shiatty restaurant they went to, and never the nice one.

Out of how many total doses?  Has causality been shown in these cases?

The moderate/notable adverse effect rate was only slightly higher in the vaccine groups than the placebo groups during the Phase 3 trials.

And now they are having to put out emergency directives because many people are going into anaphylaxis.


Cite?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's anxiety attack.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the reaction rate is STILL much lower than expected for any vaccine...but the pro-plague crowd will still scream about this.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was the 5G chip set to vibrate? That would cause a tingling sensation.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I remember the literature released on the vaccination card, there's something on the order of 10-15% flu like symptom side effects for 24-48 hours after inoculation.  Every vaccine has its side effects and potential allergic reaction which is why there's such an abundance of caution for these.

Considering the efficacy rate of the vaccine, it's well worth considering getting the vaccine though impact on healthcare manpower has definitely been a concern.  Hopefully this area is rotating their staff so it doesn't decimate their floors.  We're going to be going through this again in twenty one days.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tingling and an elevated heart rate? So it's like drinking a red bull and vodka?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still preferable to the potential effects of actual Trump Mumps.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mudesi: Tingling and elevated heartrate?  Sounds like this shiat is psychosomatic more than anything else.


That's my take. Especially with a new process, there's a degree of anxiety with at least some small percentage of the people. And they want to be sure what's happening with the vaccine.

I've found it interesting with routine blood draws and flu vaccines that they're always watching for anxiety and gauging my comfort level. I do more reassuring them than they do me. I get that. I suppose if they've had someone collapse or something during a routine blood draw--and with serious work hassles because of it--they're on the watch for it forever after.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
robbin williams - new medicine
Youtube UCFt9IpsEzY


miss this guy
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
and in case you don't know what I'm talking about, because obviously you don't, there is a phenomenon whereby people will tell everyone about the crappy customer service they got at a place, but never tell anyone about the good customer service. That is, you only hear the complaints, not the praises.
It's not limited to customer service of course.
Get it?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Tingling and an elevated heart rate? So it's like drinking a red bull and vodka?


I swear the first time I had one of those about 18 years ago, I did have those symptoms, plus some others.Felt it through much of my body.  Now on the rare occasion I drink that, no such thing happens to me.

If you ever read these medical studies, there are plenty of side effects experienced by those in the placebo group.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Elevated heart rate and tingling? Yeah, a bit alarming when it's going on, but it's no 'oily discharge.'


As long as it leaves my anus unremarkable, I am getting the shot when it is available to me.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"COVID only kills 1% of the population, it's nothing"

"0.15% of people who were vaccinated had some minor adverse reactions, better stop the whole thing"
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and in case you don't know what I'm talking about, because obviously you don't


Are you really getting a kick out of some of these replies?
 
Chocobo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Nurglitch: Elevated heart rate and tingling? Yeah, a bit alarming when it's going on, but it's no 'oily discharge.'

I see you've met my ex. She didn't wear underwear and there was many a jam stain on her jeans.


I didn't need to eat anyway
 
Randall Flagg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neeNHA: cretinbob: Dork Gently: cretinbob: There are too many of these reports too fast for my liking.
Of course, everyone always talks about the shiatty restaurant they went to, and never the nice one.

Out of how many total doses?  Has causality been shown in these cases?

The moderate/notable adverse effect rate was only slightly higher in the vaccine groups than the placebo groups during the Phase 3 trials.

And now they are having to put out emergency directives because many people are going into anaphylaxis.

Cite?


here

and here

I'm sorry reality has spoiled your day.

Yeah, maybe not many, but it's too common a thing. Remember, they haven't administered 2 million doses. I'd be surprised if they have distributed 50,000 doses.
Anyone have an idea where to find that?
It's time someone Google something for me.

get the vaccine if it's offered to you
wear a mask
stop being so goddamned touchy
 
