(WTVR)   "Thank you for calling 911. Your call is very important to us. Please stay on the line and the next available operator will be with you shortly." (Kenny G music plays for 20 minutes)   (wtvr.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much does it pay? Because I am not willing to spend all day dealing with major emotional trauma for the same wages as fast food restaurants.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, you're dying.  Then you have to listen to Kenny G?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I am not willing to spend all day dealing with major emotional trauma for the same wages as fast food restaurants.


According to a quick Google search, the average salary for a 911 operator is around $3,600 a month, which is about double that of a fast food cashier.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Winterlight: tjsands1118: I am not willing to spend all day dealing with major emotional trauma for the same wages as fast food restaurants.

According to a quick Google search, the average salary for a 911 operator is around $3,600 a month, which is about double that of a fast food cashier.


Still, you show me a busness that can't fill jobs and I'll show you a business that doesn't pay enough. Free market.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Winterlight: tjsands1118: I am not willing to spend all day dealing with major emotional trauma for the same wages as fast food restaurants.

According to a quick Google search, the average salary for a 911 operator is around $3,600 a month, which is about double that of a fast food cashier.


it's around 16 bucks an hour with mandatory overtime here, and the only people who generally work it locally are paramedics and firefighters who are disabled and cannot work anymore in the field.

Doing some math, it's likely the same there, and I bet a lot higher cost of living.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Suicide hotline... please hold.

(music)

Suicide hotline... press 1 if you're still there.
 
