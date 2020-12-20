 Skip to content
(Today)   What's more awkward than being stuck in quarantine with your girlfriend's parents? When you're dating the daughter of the former President of the United States   (today.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hoo boy.
The right will have a grand time with the quotes.

Only because their sense of humor is based entirely on cruelty.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would give quite a lot to be stuck in lockdown with Barack Obama.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"one time during the plague I got stuck with my gfs rents in quarantine back in the States."

"Awkward!"

"You have no idea. The secret service was all up in my shiat"

"Wait, whut?"
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was talking to my (teenaged) son about this the other day- what would it be like to date a President's daughter?  The SS is going to follow you everywhere and they are going to know what happens- but they aren't going to tell anyone for the same reason they stay tight lipped about every other indiscretion.

It would be kind of like this weird quantum thing where nobody who's outside the box knows the result
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Hoo boy.
The right will have a grand time with the quotes.

Only because their sense of humor is based entirely on cruelty.


"Obama harbors foreign national with visa problems during pandemic"
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kidding about the food. I bought my 20 year old son home from school Friday and I bought a pizza for the kids (well I had a slice) and a huge eggplant calzone for myself to nosh on through Saturday. Went to bed and three slices of pizza and most of the calzone were still left. Woke up and the pizza and most of the calzone were gone. Left a note that the rest of the calzone was mine for lunch. Got home - well you can guess. How that kid is rail thin is beyond me.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, stuck inside with the President and his wife for the holidays?

That would be farking AWESOME. I have so many questions, I would just sit there and listen to him talk for hours.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

damageddude: eggplant calzone


I think you have found the only food that goes with Bud lite Lime.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Wow, stuck inside with the President and his wife for the holidays?

That would be farking AWESOME. I have so many questions, I would just sit there and listen to him talk for hours.


Ditto.  And I wouldn't open my trap lest I make a fool out of myself, wh ich I probably would.
 
chewd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
==stuck in quarantine with the obamas==  "wow those are some amazing stories Barack and Michelle, what was (historic person) like? what was your first instinct about (historic event)? Thanks for lending me all these books!"

==stuck in quarantine with the trumps==  "omg if i have to watch another hour of foxnews i'll farking shoot myself."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I was talking to my (teenaged) son about this the other day- what would it be like to date a President's daughter?  The SS is going to follow you everywhere and they are going to know what happens- but they aren't going to tell anyone for the same reason they stay tight lipped about every other indiscretion.

It would be kind of like this weird quantum thing where nobody who's outside the box knows the result


Not only would the SS follow you everywhere, but the SS would follow you everywhere, too.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like another project ready to head to Netflix.
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chewd: ==stuck in quarantine with the obamas==  "wow those are some amazing stories Barack and Michelle, what was (historic person) like? what was your first instinct about (historic event)? Thanks for lending me all these books!"

==stuck in quarantine with the trumps==  "omg if i have to watch another hour of foxnews i'll farking shoot myself."


I have a feeling I'd be completing a lot of Baracks's sentences.  I wonder if Michelle does that.
The Trumps...I think I'd ask 'so who were you thinking of with that grab by the pussy line'.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Wow, stuck inside with the President and his wife for the holidays?

That would be farking AWESOME. I have so many questions, I would just sit there and listen to him talk for hours.


I agree, depending on which President it was. I can't imagine five minutes in a room with the current one. I'd strangle us both, I just hope I'd remember to start with him.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abox: chewd: ==stuck in quarantine with the obamas==  "wow those are some amazing stories Barack and Michelle, what was (historic person) like? what was your first instinct about (historic event)? Thanks for lending me all these books!"

==stuck in quarantine with the trumps==  "omg if i have to watch another hour of foxnews i'll farking shoot myself."

I have a feeling I'd be completing a lot of Baracks's sentences.  I wonder if Michelle does that.
The Trumps...I think I'd ask 'so who were you thinking of with that grab by the pussy line'.


I'd love to have a beer with Clinton or Obama.  Bush, I would just have lots of questions.

Maybe DJT Jr. could at least get me some decent blow so there's that.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That guy is my idle.....

Picture it, you are playing Spades with farking OBAMA....who has to be an amazing spades player.....and he is talking trash.....and you are just waiting for the perfect moment to play your comeback that you are going to bang his daughter in his house later that night.
 
12349876
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I was talking to my (teenaged) son about this the other day- what would it be like to date a President's daughter?  The SS is going to follow you everywhere and they are going to know what happens- but they aren't going to tell anyone for the same reason they stay tight lipped about every other indiscretion.

It would be kind of like this weird quantum thing where nobody who's outside the box knows the result


Watch the Disney movie.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

