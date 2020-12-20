 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Looks like a good bit of the country could be in for a white Christmas. Which, for people older than 10, is not a good thing   (abcnews.go.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.
My holiday travel plans are ruint. (Local accent because hillbillies)
What ever shall I do?

Wait. It's Pennsyltucky. So I can expect rain an 59 degrees on the 25th.

Oh, and the magic 🌟 🌟 thing?

Quilts of clouds between them and I.

At least I have a bale of kale to eat.
Yay.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the temperatures finally drop below 20 degrees on Christmas Eve.  Allergy relief at last!
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mask for most of the country.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: A mask for most of the country.


Except for the southern states, per usual.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm in Atlanta. That will never happen.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: At least I have a bale of kale to eat.
Yay.


If you sauté a bale of kale in butter it will wilt down to the size of a flake or two, and taste a hell of a lot better than raw or roasted.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Come at me Old Man Winter bro!
mtviewsupply.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh people might have to stay home, what a shame.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm in Atlanta. That will never happen.


I've been told that if someone drops a bag of ice on I-285, it shuts down the city for two days.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unless I'm missing something, that forecast is for pouring rain and snowpack melting, followed by a flash freeze.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Another Government Employee: I'm in Atlanta. That will never happen.

I've been told that if someone drops a bag of ice on I-285, it shuts down the city for two days.


Part of the problem is that instead of putting down a brine solution, they put down a solution made from black tea and sugar.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's still like 5" on the ground here in WI, we good thanks.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just got 43 inches of snow out of the last storm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks to be in the upper 40's here in Eastern Iowa for most of the week, and on Christmas. Kind of odd. I think this time last year I was shoveling/snow blowing at least a good 10 inches of snow, battling sub zero temps.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will have to wait and see.... already gassed up the snow blower.. started at the first pull.. this usually prevents snow here..  city regs demand that sidewalks are shoveled promptly : up to the homeowner.. I hit them and walkways on both sides of the street.. takes about 2 hours.  Older folks don't do well swinging a shovel, me included..  Christmas Cookies are a good reward, and nobody gets fined for non-compliance.. bring it on...
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TyrantII: Unless I'm missing something, that forecast is for pouring rain and snowpack melting, followed by a flash freeze.


Ice skating!!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Looks to be in the upper 40's here in Eastern Iowa for most of the week, and on Christmas. Kind of odd. I think this time last year I was shoveling/snow blowing at least a good 10 inches of snow, battling sub zero temps.


Same, it's been abnormally warm here in minnesota. Looking like we might get our first brown Christmas in a long time. I don't envy southerns.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: Winterlight: Another Government Employee: I'm in Atlanta. That will never happen.

I've been told that if someone drops a bag of ice on I-285, it shuts down the city for two days.

Part of the problem is that instead of putting down a brine solution, they put down a solution made from black tea and sugar.


Wrong season for iced tea... just sayin'...
 
drtgb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love the dramatic chart with the deathly wind chills. It says we will be in the -10/-20 area. The actual real weather service forecast is temps at +21 and 5-10 mph winds. I think that we will survive.

From the article:
The next disturbance will slide in from Canada Monday morning and bring with it a quick burst of snow to the upper Midwest. We are not expecting any significant accumulation, but there could be a couple of slick spots, and visibility may drop briefly.

'Some slick spots!" Terrifying!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: blodyholy: Looks to be in the upper 40's here in Eastern Iowa for most of the week, and on Christmas. Kind of odd. I think this time last year I was shoveling/snow blowing at least a good 10 inches of snow, battling sub zero temps.

Same, it's been abnormally warm here in minnesota. Looking like we might get our first brown Christmas in a long time. I don't envy southerns.


"Brown Christmas" has the inner child in me snickering. That aside, hope you enjoy the Holidays :)
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm in Atlanta. That will never happen.


You might want to check the forecast.  There might be some snow but knowing ATL weather it might be snowmageddon, it might be 70 and sunny.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As I need to assemble a 12' trampoline well after the kids are asleep, yeah, I could do without a White Christmas
 
Chabash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Unless you live in Western Oregon, then it's just wet.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hope it miss Chicago.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was worried "White Christmas" was code for the MAGA attempt to overthrow the election.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's all his fault.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: gar1013: Winterlight: Another Government Employee: I'm in Atlanta. That will never happen.

I've been told that if someone drops a bag of ice on I-285, it shuts down the city for two days.

Part of the problem is that instead of putting down a brine solution, they put down a solution made from black tea and sugar.

Wrong season for iced tea... just sayin'...


Please send some snow to central/south Texas for Christmas. I miss it.

Also, there's never a wrong season for iced tea... or so I'm told.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like a sweltering day at the beach for us in Southern Cal.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
White Christmas sung by The Proud Boys
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Another Government Employee: I'm in Atlanta. That will never happen.

You might want to check the forecast.  There might be some snow but knowing ATL weather it might be snowmageddon, it might be 70 and sunny.


If they're predicting it, nothing will happen.  We'll all rush to the stores and strip them bare, and then whine and moan about all the bread taking up the freezer space while the milk goes bad.

We have snowmageddon when no one predicts anything other than flurries, and then the calls from Birmingham start rolling in.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: I just got 43 inches of snow out of the last storm.

[Fark user image image 720x960]


Lucky!

I love snow.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a person over 10 I am hoping for a white Christmas, scroogemitter.
 
