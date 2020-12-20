 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland)) Maybe it's time to cancel Christmas all together: A new survey says more than half of people would prefer a cash present rather than a traditional present
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soshulism trying to hijack Christmas into a massive wealth redistribution scheme!! You're busted Libby libs!!!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As families get older, it's harder and harder to come up with gift ideas.  Both to give and to receive.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And miss the gifts from Grandma?
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: As families get older, it's harder and harder to come up with gift ideas.  Both to give and to receive.


Agreed, so skip the gift card hassle.  Decide on a number and buy yourself something that you otherwise may not have or buy something you need for that amount.  Facetime your fellow gift not giver with your choice.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
53% said they preferred cash, 47% lied
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother and I, since it happened by accident when we both forgot to buy presents for each other 40 years ago, simply swap ten bucks every year.  It's tradition.  It's pointless.  It continues.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no different then it has been for centuries. The giving of money has always been an important gift which we have thousands of historical records for.
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash - the best gift for a teenager, the laziest gift for anyone else.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father Christmas, give us some money

The Kinks - Father Christmas
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never complain if I got cash. Beats getting crappy gifts I don't want.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very dear friend told me about a cherished memory from her childhood, so I'm spending a bunch of hours building something to recreate it. Its fun for me because I'm learning some new skills doing it.

I really hope she's thrilled by it, she's  had a lousy year. And if she just dismisses is as silly, or thinks I just bought is somewhere  instead of making it myself, well I hope I get a sympathetic jury
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time to cancel Christmas.

/it's a different kind of flying
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friends delivered my gifts with a note that they intentionally picked something that wasn't on my gift list. I'll act appreciative, but some people don't seem to understand that if it's not on my list, it's because I DIDN'T WANT IT.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking of some old friends during a Christmas long ago when they were giving out a cheery Bah Humbug!

/Tis the season.
//For wonderful memories
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that what remains of my family doesn't go through the what may seem like obligatory rituals and only give gifts when thoughtful or needed. Not even gift wrapping just "Here ya go!". Very low key
Damn Eddie, you read my mind. The dance floor is calling
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a child, Christmas was great, because it meant that I could get something that I wanted that I couldn't afford normally.

As an adult, it's just pointless. Nobody is going to gift me stuff that I want but can't afford. Stuff that I want/need I can just buy whenever. So it becomes a exchange of things nobody really wants or needs. Fortunately, my family seems to have recognized this and doesn't bother.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree completely.  It has pretty much boiled down to family sending me small gift cards, and I send them unique but inexpensive New Mexico items from museum gift shops.  When we were kids, then gifts were fun.  When we were young adults, gifts were always useful household items.  But everybody is established and stable now, and there are no nieces or nephews, so what's the point now?
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then we wouldnt get videos of people assauting each over a PS5.  Wheres the fun in that?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bout they farking learn Xmas isn't about getting shiat.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who works in the retail world, it's fine with me. Cancel it. All it does is bring out the greedy consumer bullshiat, and it starts earlier every year. They were playing Xmas music in stores before Halloween this year. Fark that noise.

People turn into horrible monsters at Christmastime. The roads are less safe. The stores are packed. Greed is on full display. I loathe Christmas, to be honest. All it means to me is not getting a goddamn day off all month and dealing with the worst people ever. I'm not even in customer service nor do I work for a retailer. I just work with retail stores and even then, without me even being part of their mad bullshiat, I get sucked into their vortex of consumer whoredom against my will.

Scalpers have made it unpleasant to try to find desired items. Anti-maskers are making it dangerous to go grocery shopping. Trump cultists are cornering me in stores to tell me that there is "definite proof that the election was rigged" and that "civil war is coming" any day now. Even in a sane year, Christmas brings out the crazy, greedy, awful, selfish, pushy, biatchy, annoying, terrible, rotten, farked-up people.

I'm not saying Scrooge was right. He wasn't. In fact, pre-ghost Scrooge would be a big fan of the way they do Christmas nowadays, with profit being the main focus and push behind it. Whether it's stores looking to profit from increased sales, or consumers looking to profit from getting more stuff, or scalpers looking to profit from reselling things at a jacked-up price. It's all about money and accumulating material goods. It's all about who comes out with the most stuff or most money.

No, if they made a proper Christmas Carol story today, it would be about someone who LOVES Christmas because they can go to all the sales and buy up everything then resell it on eBay. It would be about someone who ADORES Christmas because it means they can get lots of presents. It would be about a store owner/manager who is Christmas' biggest fan because it means increased profits. It would be about ALL these people totally missing the farking point and being obsessed with how Christmas makes them wealthy or gives them stuff. The ghosts would have to teach them about the spirit of the holiday sans presents and sans profits.

I hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate HATE Christmas now.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: My friends delivered my gifts with a note that they intentionally picked something that wasn't on my gift list. I'll act appreciative, but some people don't seem to understand that if it's not on my list, it's because I DIDN'T WANT IT.


Thank you.

You've summed up the worst aspects of Christmas in one post.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

broomballwilson: Cash - the best gift for a teenager, the laziest gift for anyone else.


You want to give a teenager a special gift? Give him a bag of weed.

That's what he's going to spend the cash on anyway.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might have to do with certain people & companies making people poor on a regular basis....

\got everyone not a kid on my list gift cards this year, because I just don't know what to get them that doesn't cost more than the gift card
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.etsystatic.com image 850x640]


There are people I would give this to if it existed.

They would love it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: I'd never complain if I got cash. Beats getting crappy gifts I don't want.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god, rent is covered!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's because it's 2020 and more than half of us are farking broke.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: my gift list


Why the fark do you have a gift list?

It's Christmas, not your farking wedding.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll start a Christmas compensation chamber. At the end, you'll get the remaining balance, if any.

Because at one point, this is how ridiculous Christmas giving is becoming
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly, I give presents to children.  The children are doing very well this year.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.etsystatic.com image 850x640]


chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah im not doing xmas this year.

I didnt get to do any of the fun holidays this year... why would i do xmas?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Jesus Christ.
How are you hanging? This is been a pretty rough year for us humans, but you told us it would be this way. I want to ask you a favor; can you please ask Santa Claus and all the rest of the people not to give me any more presents. I'm full up with crap I don't need, and I don't need any money. Just tell them to spend it on them selves and enjoy their holidays. And say hi to Mary for me.
Thanks,
Schmerd.

P. S. I know it really isn't your birthday, but Happy Birthday anyway.
 
zez
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As an adult I really don't care about receiving christmas presents since if I want something I'll just go out and buy it, and if you don't know me well enough to know what I like then don't bother getting me anything. The problem is that I could use a lot of different bicycle parts, accessories and clothes and just getting money for me to order the correct one is usually the easiest way to go to make sure I get the proper one.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: As someone who works in the retail world, it's fine with me. Cancel it. All it does is bring out the greedy consumer bullshiat, and it starts earlier every year. They were playing Xmas music in stores before Halloween this year. Fark that noise.

People turn into horrible monsters at Christmastime. The roads are less safe. The stores are packed. Greed is on full display. I loathe Christmas, to be honest. All it means to me is not getting a goddamn day off all month and dealing with the worst people ever. I'm not even in customer service nor do I work for a retailer. I just work with retail stores and even then, without me even being part of their mad bullshiat, I get sucked into their vortex of consumer whoredom against my will.

Scalpers have made it unpleasant to try to find desired items. Anti-maskers are making it dangerous to go grocery shopping. Trump cultists are cornering me in stores to tell me that there is "definite proof that the election was rigged" and that "civil war is coming" any day now. Even in a sane year, Christmas brings out the crazy, greedy, awful, selfish, pushy, biatchy, annoying, terrible, rotten, farked-up people.

I'm not saying Scrooge was right. He wasn't. In fact, pre-ghost Scrooge would be a big fan of the way they do Christmas nowadays, with profit being the main focus and push behind it. Whether it's stores looking to profit from increased sales, or consumers looking to profit from getting more stuff, or scalpers looking to profit from reselling things at a jacked-up price. It's all about money and accumulating material goods. It's all about who comes out with the most stuff or most money.

No, if they made a proper Christmas Carol story today, it would be about someone who LOVES Christmas because they can go to all the sales and buy up everything then resell it on eBay. It would be about someone who ADORES Christmas because it means they can get lots of presents. It would be about a store owner/manager who is Christmas' biggest fan because it means increased profits. It would be about ALL these people totally missing the farking point and being obsessed with how Christmas makes them wealthy or gives them stuff. The ghosts would have to teach them about the spirit of the holiday sans presents and sans profits.

I hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate HATE Christmas now.


Can't wait for the follow up thread complaining that you're unemployed after your post goes viral and everyone agrees to stop buying a bunch of nonsense.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I really prefer direct deposit. Email me and I'll send you my bank routing number.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: A very dear friend told me about a cherished memory from her childhood, so I'm spending a bunch of hours building something to recreate it. Its fun for me because I'm learning some new skills doing it.

I really hope she's thrilled by it, she's  had a lousy year. And if she just dismisses is as silly, or thinks I just bought is somewhere  instead of making it myself, well I hope I get a sympathetic jury


Is it a glass dragon?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gift giving is economically inefficient.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lol... funny how people complain about the wealthy and then turn around and say that they can just buy whatever they want.

Meanwhile, I asked an aunt what she used to get for Christmas. Typically it was something she needed. Like shoes or a coat. Note the use of the word "or". It was a single present.

All the kids used to look forward to getting a piece or two of fresh fruit when they left church.

That was the extent of the gifting.

This wasn't in some third world country. This was in the USA. After WWII.

If you're complaining about presents, it's a sign that you're doing well. Enjoy that. If you're "having" to buy a bunch of presents, it's a sign you're doing well. Enjoy that.

If you're really sick of it, then donate every present you receive. And instead of giving people presents, either donate that money here, or buy some family in a poorer country a goat - you can do that over the internet.

Nobody's forcing you to have the means to buy stuff, nor to accept gifts you don't want.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

broomballwilson: Cash - the best gift for a teenager, the laziest gift for anyone else.


Fine, you can have socks instead.  Maybe a pink rabbit suit.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: My friends delivered my gifts with a note that they intentionally picked something that wasn't on my gift list. I'll act appreciative, but some people don't seem to understand that if it's not on my list, it's because I DIDN'T WANT IT.


Please grow up.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Christmas really should be for children, but not gonna lie- for the two years I was at the poverty level and working part-time as a janitor to barely exist, the money my parents gave me for my birthday or Christmas often meant the difference between walking to work wearing two hoodies and owning a winter coat or having my boots fixed. I could have asked them for it and they would have given it (I am extremely lucky for that) but I wasn't dying or absolutely destitute so I held off on asking them.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Save my cash for whats truly important. Hookers!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Can't wait for the follow up thread complaining that you're unemployed after your post goes viral and everyone agrees to stop buying a bunch of nonsense.


Get tossed. Just because you operate at the moral level of a mouse doesn't mean that everyone else does. This country has devolved to a disgusting level of gluttony that started about in the 80's, and has skyrocketed since then. Remember when we all got fat? I do. You maybe don't remember, because you were born fat, and you're probably fat now, and it's all cool. Everybody else is too.

It's not cool, it's not a sign of status, it's not a sign of good education, good breeding, or good decisions. It's just farking excess for the sake of excess. And you clowns are eating it up, for decades now, and believe me--it shows.

The whole world laughs at our gluttony and sense of superiority. If we weren't so powerful, they'd turn their backs on our depraved society and send back all our fat franchises, and our Disneylands, and our meaningless purchases, and our egos, and let us fight for the plastic treasures until we're all dead. Instead, the US preys on them, and tries to make the rest of the world into our mirror--as consumer kings, short-term gratification experts, and being a conduit for corporations shiat, pressing a button for our next fix, which coincidentally always costs money.

That's your farking world. Your farking ads will go viral and put on Fark, because Drew's selling everything too, but nobody who talks sense has a voice. How would we? The advertising drowns out everything in its path, with a trillion dollars of wasted resources that is JUST FOR US, and morons like you suck it up like a vacuum. That's all you are.

Like I care what you think. You're just an extension of Google's algorithms.
 
Veloram
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People dont know each other anymore. We get each other gifts for the sake of getting them, but we dont get others what they want, we get them what we think we want them to have. Its better to get cash or gift cards so we can get what we want in the end. Its easier than returning large gifts and less embarrassing when people see you returning the thing they got you.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate hate HATE Christmas now.


Didn't you come from some kind of abuse? We tend to hate holidays. I haven't quite figured out why, but it has to do with the fakeness of it.
Something you wouldn't have, if we hadn't commercialized the fark out of it. We'd all go visit our family or friends and have a nice day.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: The Madd Mann: My friends delivered my gifts with a note that they intentionally picked something that wasn't on my gift list. I'll act appreciative, but some people don't seem to understand that if it's not on my list, it's because I DIDN'T WANT IT.

Thank you.

You've summed up the worst aspects of Christmas in one post.


♫ A matching pen and pencil set!  Just the thing I need...how nice. ♫

Tom Lehrer
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuffy: Save my cash for whats truly important. Hookers!


And blow?

/gotta spend that stimulus check on something
 
